WALLDORF — Today, SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) announced that starting in 2025, all new vehicles ordered as company cars will be emission free.* Making a fleet of 27,000 cars more carbon neutral will move SAP closer to its own ambitious climate targets and complements the company’s move to make sustainability central to its solution portfolio.

As world and business leaders gather in Glasgow for the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) to discuss their climate ambitions, SAP also continues taking concrete action to combat climate change. A large proportion of SAP’s own direct emissions is made up of its car fleet’s fuel consumption. To achieve its ambitious climate targets, SAP will eliminate all emissions of its car fleet in the medium term. The company also offers a range of new sustainable software solutions to support its customers on their journey to net zero, including business applications that provide transparency and measurement capability across the supply chain and a path to regenerative business models.

Electric vehicles (EVs) have been part of SAP’s car fleet since 2010 and today comprise nearly 20% of the total. SAP actively incentivizes employees to switch to EVs. In some countries, employees receive financial support to charge their cars at home. SAP also expands the company’s own charging infrastructure regularly to meet demand and is currently testing a mobility budget as an alternative to a company car. Employees in a Germany-wide pilot can spend a monthly mobility budget on a range of transport options, from trains and buses to bicycles, e-scooters or shared cars. The mobility budget is an additional component of the sustainable mobility strategy.

“Climate change is one of the most pressing challenges worldwide, and we want to be part of the solution,” said Luka Mucic, SAP CFO, member of the Executive Board and Board sponsor for SAP´s sustainability efforts. “Our car fleet is an important factor here. We also want to help our customers to achieve their climate goals. That is why we are consistently expanding our portfolio of sustainability solutions.”

At COP26, SAP presents a range of software solutions to enable enterprises and organizations to make operations and supply chain management sustainable. The SAP® Product Footprint Management solution released in September enables organizations to combat climate change by capturing the environmental footprint of products across the value chain. This way they can build sustainability into the fabric of how they do business.

SAP also offers solutions specific to e-mobility, including optimizing and simplifying EV-charging infrastructure and standardizing related business processes. The SAP E-Mobility solution bridges the physical charge point into SAP’s intelligent suite for business processes and makes invoicing, billing and reimbursement, and accounting easier.

To learn more, check out SAP at COP26 and SAP solutions for sustainability.

