At the foundation of every business transformation is a mix of technologies working together to solve critical challenges. And when that foundation is as diverse as SAP Business Technology Platform, you need a well-defined value map that shows the best path to meaningful outcomes and lasting change.

Time is no one’s friend – and businesses know it. So gone are the days of being content with doing what the competition is doing, just slightly better. Instead, companies want to make the most of every moment, adapting their value chains to new markets, industries, and ecosystems before anyone else does.

For SAP customers seeking a first-mover advantage, the flexibility and independence gained through SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) are essential elements of transforming business operations and preparing for a digital future. The platform supports the four fundamental pillars of digital innovation that help ensure success in the cloud: database and data management, analytics tools and services, intelligent technologies, and application development, extension, and integration capabilities.

Depending on how the services are combined, organizations can deliver incredible transformations that leave competitors scrambling to catch up. But first, you are faced with a wide range of capabilities and services to determine the optimal mix to fulfill your unique vision or preferred business scenario.

How can you understand everything that SAP BTP offers and move forward quickly and successfully? With SAP Enterprise Support value maps, you can access critical guidance on the platform’s current and future state and connect those insights to your digital transformation, cloud adoption, or technology expansion.

Securing the Foundation for Continuous Innovation

SAP Enterprise Support value maps lay out the knowledge, skills, technologies, and services needed to address specific business challenges at any given time. The value maps can enable you to achieve meaningful results and unlock new potential for growth with SAP BTP through learning opportunities that include prescriptive guidance, high-impact learning, social collaboration forums, and direct access to SAP experts made available in the value map for SAP BTP. With regular articles posted every week by experts, you will keep your team up-to-date with new tools, services, and features and can keep the technical foundation strong for your company.

Prescriptive Guidance

The value map for SAP BTP features a catalog of structured content for all four pillars that includes more than 350 empowerment materials and services. For each request, our SAP experts will provide you with guidance on the platform’s solutions, tools, and services that should be used to deliver expected outcomes, help ensure business-wide adoption, and support the new process, application, or capability.

The content is designed to address the needs of the majority of our customers, including basic information on the latest updates and additions to SAP BTP and cloud-focused offerings from SAP. This information gives you a foundational understanding of how your business can realize the platform’s full potential – whether moving to the cloud, expanding your cloud footprint, or extending existing solutions and functionalities.

High-Impact Learning

The program also gives you access to 17 learning journeys to explore, filter, and access a curated set of learning assets and services on the four pillars of SAP BTP. Every journey presents a block of interactive learning modules that provide the knowledge and nurture the skills needed to help realize successful deployment, use, and security of technologies, tools, and services from SAP BTP.

Social Collaboration Forums

Through the SAP Enterprise Support value map for SAP BTP, you can gain invaluable access to a dedicated and collaborative community. Our SAP experts and industry peers will quickly provide you with an answer on questions related to database and data management solutions, analytics tools, intelligent technologies, and application development, extension, and integration.

The value maps serve as a one-stop shop for the latest information on SAP BTP. They house a library of self-consumable resources – such as articles, best-practice documentation, guided demos, and informational videos – that technology experts and business practitioners alike share with the community.

Direct Access to Experts

For more personalized, one-on-one guidance, you have the option of requesting a call to get an expert recommendation tailored to your needs. Additionally, SAP experts are also available through live webcasts, where Q&A sessions allow you to ask about your particular topic. This differentiates value maps because it’s more than just a customer community for peers to exchange information.

Becoming Empowered – Not Overwhelmed – by Technology

Working with a broad portfolio like the one offered through SAP BTP can be overwhelming at first. While no organization uses its entire portfolio at once, the platform does provide immediate access to the technologies and services you need to help deliver outcomes your customers expect, the experiences your employees need, and the future your business envisions.

And with the support and guidance of the SAP Enterprise Support value maps, you can satisfy all those requirements with a clear and direct path to true transformation.

To get started, request access to SAP Learning Hub or join the SAP Enterprise Support Value Maps Learning Room if you already have access. Then, you can subscribe to our value map for SAP Business Technology Platform to start getting the full benefits of the platform.

Olga Tregub is global functional lead of SAP Business Technology Platform, SAP Enterprise Support Value Maps at SAP.