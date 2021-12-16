If 2020 was about adjusting to a new reality, 2021 was about accelerating and enhancing the new paths forged through disruption. I am thrilled by the pace of innovation in cross-industry domains like sustainability, supply chain, XaaS, and web3.

I’m also energized by the growing trend of organizations engaging with SAP beyond commercial conversations. There is a sincere enthusiasm to tackle industry re-imagination. Organizations are eager to take risks and achieve more.

SAP Innovation Awards unearth these pioneers and celebrate them.

Why Business Innovation Is So Important

Today, business is the source of tremendous innovation and the rewards are undeniable. Innovative companies are solving problems more efficiently, overcoming new challenges, reducing risk, and creating competitive advantage for themselves in the marketplace. Their ability to think outside the box holds the potential to revolutionize our lives.

Consider the electric vehicle (EV) market: just this quarter, Tesla cracked the $1 trillion market cap and Rivian went public in one of the biggest IPOs ever. The market is rewarding companies that showcase commitment to innovation and industry disruption.

Leading by Example

As chief customer innovation officer, I’m fortunate to see innovation at work every day within my organization as well as across our customers and partners. What makes me most proud is when innovation lifts a whole industry and becomes the standard going forward.

For example, AmerisourceBergen, a leading pharmaceutical wholesale distributor and a major player in the U.S. drug supply chain, elevated its industry through long-term co-innovation efforts on SAP Advanced Track and Trace for Pharmaceuticals. This not only resulted in measurably significant business continuity in their supply chain, but it also paved the way for other companies like Moderna, the American biotechnology company pioneering the development and use of mRNA therapeutics and vaccines, to leverage SAP digital supply chain solutions for serialization and distribution of its COVID-19 vaccine.

Be Part of the Celebration

SAP celebrates the people who are finding ways to do things better. SAP Innovation Awards honor the achievements of forward-thinking organizations that harness the power of technology to change the world. In 2021 alone, we received more than 380 entries and we anticipate even greater engagement next year.

The SAP Innovation Awards serve as a fantastic way to publicize your accomplishments and be recognized globally as an innovation leader. In addition to receiving an exclusive trophy, winners can gain visibility through amplification opportunities, extend their network with other peers and SAP executives, and give back to their communities through charitable donations that SAP will make on behalf of all participants.

Now is the perfect time to let your voice be heard. The deadline for submitting your entry to the SAP Innovation Awards 2022 is January 31, 2022.

Check out the SAP Innovation Awards website to find more information on how to enter.

We want to hear your story. We want to share your story.

Stephanie Nashawaty is chief customer innovation officer for SAP North America.