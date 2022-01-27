SAP Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

“The magnitude of our cloud strength is evident. More and more companies are choosing SAP to help them transform their businesses, build resilient supply chains and become sustainable enterprises as they move to the cloud. This momentum is reflected in the tremendous success of “RISE with SAP”, our signature cloud offering, as well as excellent growth across our entire portfolio. Our growth acceleration points to even greater potential ahead.”

Christian Klein, CEO

“I am proud that our team has delivered an exceptional year with strong results, far exceeding our expectations. After three quarters of home runs with our cloud momentum, we hit it out of the park this quarter. We are confident that we will continue our Q4 current cloud backlog growth in 2022. This is reflected in our accelerated cloud guidance for 2022 as we make great progress towards our mid-term ambition.”

Luka Mucic, CFO