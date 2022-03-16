Today, SAP is honored to share the finalists of the SAP Innovation Awards 2022.

As we recognize the outstanding contributions of customers, we underscore that SAP stands in solidarity with Ukraine. The company is working constantly to lend support and mitigate impact on those affected. To learn more, please read the statement from SAP CEO Christian Klein.

Recognizing and Addressing Needs

Customers and partners that participate in the SAP Innovation Awards are recognized for their brilliant work in helping the world rise above key challenges with the help of SAP technology. These innovative solutions provide long-term benefits that impact our planet and, ultimately, all of us.

What Does It Take to be an SAP Innovation Awards Finalist?

How does a company become a finalist for the SAP Innovation Awards? The answer is simple: these are businesses that have made great strides in bouncing back and moving forward during a global pandemic, companies that have dedicated themselves to creating a more sustainable future.

For instance, especially in times of great uncertainty, businesses have focused on building more resilient supply chains, so corporations and their customers are not left wanting. At the end of the day, companies that are transforming into intelligent enterprises to make the most efficient use of limited resources are the ones whose forward-looking use of technology will leave the world a better place than they found it.

Selecting the Best of the Best

Of the hundreds of amazing entries we received across multiple vertical categories ranging from the airline industry to wholesalers, finalists were selected by our panel of expert judges. This was no easy feat — across the board, the submissions were incredible. And for that, I extend my admiration and kudos to our judges who had the difficult job of narrowing down the list of submissions into eight categories.

The Final Fifty

And now, our finalists for 2022:

Congratulations to all our customers for incredible submissions. Read their full stories here.

Save the Date: April 14, 2022

From the 50 finalists will come 25 winners of the SAP Innovation Awards for 2022, to be announced on April 14.

To expand your knowledge of the SAP Innovation Awards, learn more about the finalists, or participate in next year’s awards, visit the SAP Innovation Awards website.

Juliana Roxa is global customer marketing director and head of the SAP Innovation Awards.

