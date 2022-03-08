Every year on International Women’s Day, people around the world come together to celebrate the incredible contributions women make to society. One critical contribution area comes from the women across the globe who are leading the climate action revolution to build a more sustainable future for all.

Women are not only involved, they are taking charge of sustainability initiatives with innovative solutions that address climate risk. UN Women — the United Nations entity dedicated to gender equality and the empowerment of women — recognizes that it is more important than ever to honor these achievements.

SAP’s recognition and celebration of International Women’s Day 2022 underscores the theme: “Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow.”

Together with the global Business Women’s Network (BWN) and UN Women, SAP will celebrate International Women’s Day with employees, customers, and partners on March 8.

The BWN is an employee-driven network at SAP that helps women advance their careers and the company’s business. By sharing professional insights, best practices, education, and experience, BWN helps develop skills and career-advancing opportunities to drive SAP’s success. The network strives to make a global impact with the help of more than 90 chapters and over 15,000 members worldwide.

Join us to hear from compelling speakers about women empowerment and innovative technology that are key to enable a sustainable future for all of us.

The conference will begin with remarks from Sabine Bendiek, chief people and operating officer and member of the Executive Board of SAP SE.

A keynote session by Supriya Jha, chief diversity and inclusion officer at SAP, and Daniel Seymour, director for UN Women’s Strategic Partnerships Division, will follow.

The agenda also includes eminent speakers from various organizations and from SAP, including Sindhu Gangadharan, senior vice president and managing director of SAP Labs India, and Julia White, chief marketing and solutions officer and member of the Executive Board of SAP SE.

Change Makers: Women Empowering a Sustainable Future

Tuesday, March 8

7:00 a.m. PT | 10:00 a.m. ET | 4:00 p.m. CET | 8:30 p.m. IST

Register here