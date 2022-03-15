SAP Announces Additional Candidate for Shareholder Representative Elections

WALLDORF — The Supervisory Board has nominated an additional candidate to stand for election at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) on May 18, 2022. This by-election fills the seat that will become available after the AGM 2022 due to the retirement of Bernard Liautaud.

The candidate is Jennifer Xin-Zhe Li (54), Beijing, China, general partner and founding partner, Changcheng Investment Partners, Beijing, China. Ms. Li is a seasoned global executive with a strong background in finance, having held various leadership roles in renowned companies such as Baidu and General Motors. Further she has strong supervisory expertise from former and current mandates in multinational corporations in Europe, China, and the United States.

For a profile of Ms. Li, as well as the other candidates standing for election at the 2022 AGM, see https://www.sap.com/agm.

