WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that it has filed the SAP Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and it is accessible online at https://www.sap.com/investors/sap-2021-annual-report-form-20f.

SAP also announced that the SAP Integrated Report 2021 is now available and accessible online at https://www.sapintegratedreport.com/. The SAP Integrated Report 2021, which discusses the company’s social, environmental and financial performance, is the 10th integrated report the company has issued.

You can access PDF versions of the SAP Integrated Report 2021 and the SAP Annual Report 2021 on Form 20-F at our Investor Relations website https://www.sap.com/investor. A hard copy of the audited consolidated financial statements can also be requested free of charge by sending an email to investor@sap.com or via phone +49 6227 7-67336.

Visit the SAP News Center. Follow SAP on Twitter at @SAPNews.

About SAP

SAP’s strategy is to help every business run as an intelligent enterprise. As a market leader in enterprise application software, we help companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: SAP customers generate 87% of total global commerce. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers’ businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. We simplify technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want – without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enables business and public customers across 25 industries globally to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people’s lives. For more information, visit https://www.sap.com/.

Note to editors:

To preview and download broadcast-standard stock footage and press photos digitally, please visit https://www.sap.com/photos. On this platform, you can find high resolution material for your media channels. To view video stories on diverse topics, visit https://www.sap-tv.com/. From this site, you can embed videos into your own Web pages, share video via email links, and subscribe to RSS feeds from SAP TV.

For more information, financial community only:

Anthony Coletta, +49 (6227) 7-60437, investor@sap.com, CET

Follow SAP Investor Relations on Twitter at @sapinvestor.

For more information, press only:

Joellen Perry, +1 (650) 445-6780, joellen.perry@sap.com, PT

Daniel Reinhardt, +49 (6227) 7-40201, daniel.reinhardt@sap.com, CET

SAP Press Room; press@sap.com

For customers interested in learning more about SAP products:

Global Customer Center: +49 180 534-34-24

United States Only: 1 (800) 872-1SAP (1-800-872-1727)