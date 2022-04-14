When we issued a call for entries to the annual SAP Innovation Awards, companies and individuals from all over the world and across diverse industries submitted paradigm-shifting solutions.

Now in its ninth year, SAP Innovation Awards honor and celebrate the achievements of forward-thinking companies and individuals that have harnessed the power of the latest SAP products and technologies to disrupt industries and, more importantly, make a positive impact that benefits our world.

This year, we received nearly 200 submissions. Finalist judges reviewed each applicant pitch deck to select the 60 finalists — view them here. From that ocean of excellence, 25 were chosen by our panel of winners judges.

It gives me a great pleasure and pride to announce the 2022 SAP Innovation Award winners:

To learn more about the SAP Innovation Awards, as well as the winners and finalists, or even participating in next year’s awards, visit the SAP Innovation Award website.

We thank all who participated in the 2022 SAP Innovation Awards, and our judges for evaluating our 25 winners. I personally look forward to what 2023 has in store for our community — and the world.

Claudio Muruzabal is president of SAP Cloud Success Services.