SAP Announces First Quarter 2022 Results

Walldorf, Germany — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

“Customers powered another quarter of strong cloud growth as they turned to us for solutions to make their businesses more sustainable, their supply chains more resilient, and their enterprises more future-proof. Our signature ERP offering SAP S/4HANA grew at record levels demonstrating the confidence customers place in us to support their business transformations.”

Christian Klein, CEO

“We are off to a solid start to the year and our outlook remains strong. Despite the current macroeconomic environment, cloud revenue growth accelerated further, fueling total revenue growth. Current cloud backlog grew at a healthy rate and continues to support our confidence in our long-term plans and outlook for the year.”

Luka Mucic, CFO