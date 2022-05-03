NEW YORK and WALLDORF — Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) are introducing a new joint offering to help large enterprises move to the cloud and deliver continuous innovation.

The new joint offering combines the RISE with SAP solution and SOAR with Accenture services offering and has been augmented with new features that encompass Accenture’s comprehensive suite of transformation services, including customized cloud services and proprietary intelligent tools, delivered through a cohesive as-a-service model. Accenture is the largest SAP partner to offer services entirely designed to help large enterprises across industries easily plan, implement and manage deployments of RISE with SAP in the cloud.

“The most successful companies will undergo total enterprise reinvention over the next decade, transforming every part of their business through technology, data and AI, and new ways of working and engaging with customers as well as new business models,” said Julie Sweet, chair and chief executive officer, Accenture. “SAP and Accenture are now offering the ability for large enterprises to dramatically accelerate their transformations and new opportunities for growth.”

Large enterprises often have expansive, complex IT environments, with legacy systems that operate in silos and stand in the way of agility, growth and innovation. With enterprise applications that can be tailored to specific needs, this new joint offering from Accenture and SAP helps large enterprises build a clean core on SAP S/4HANA Cloud that can be extended and integrated with other cloud-native business solutions through SAP Business Technology Platform. This modern approach supports optimized business processes that can result in sustainable improvements and rapid innovation across the enterprise.

“SOAR with Accenture is a great complement to RISE with SAP, our cloud-based solution to drive business innovation,” said Christian Klein, Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Executive Board of SAP SE. “It enables enterprises with large and complex IT landscapes to accelerate and simplify their business transformation journey while benefitting from the full value of RISE with SAP. Together, Accenture and SAP provide a comprehensive solution to support our customers in becoming intelligent and sustainable enterprises.”

RISE with SAP and SOAR with Accenture bring together the essential components that large enterprises need for cloud-based transformation, including integrated delivery, cloud infrastructure management, application management and operations services, in an integrated delivery model. These components support the unique needs of large enterprises throughout their transformation journey – from business case to implementation and operations to innovation. This can help large enterprises build a highly optimized operations model across SAP and third-party applications, resulting in flexible operating expenses and lower up-front cost.

“Bringing together RISE with SAP and SOAR with Accenture helps ensure that our SAP applications are on the latest versions with leading technologies and are based in the cloud for more flexibility,” said Penelope Prett, Chief Information Officer, Accenture. “The boost in predictability and efficiency allows our global IT organization to focus on modernizing our business applications and other activities that propel value and innovation across the enterprise.”

This new joint offering draws on Accenture’s experience as one of the first large enterprises to run its core financial operations on a single, global instance of SAP S/4HANA. Accenture will deploy the RISE with SAP solution, powered by Accenture’s cloud services and tailored for the specific requirements of its global IT organization, with the goal of achieving greater agility, innovation and value. This also builds on Accenture and SAP’s alliance partnership of more than 40 years and demonstrates the combined power of Accenture Cloud First’s leading position with major cloud hyperscalers, alongside the knowledge and experience of Accenture’s global team of more than 75,000 SAP software practitioners.

Accenture will be showcasing RISE with SAP and SOAR with Accenture at booth #PA221 at the SAP Sapphire conference hosted by SAP in Orlando from May 10–12.

