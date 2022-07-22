After two years of being virtual, SuccessConnect is coming back to Las Vegas from September 13-14, 2022.

It’s a new era of work, and that calls for a different approach to human resources (HR). An approach that:

Creates opportunities for revived levels of engagement

Requires new strategies for a more sustainable workforce

Unlocks more potential from your people and more profit for your business

People are the critical element to moving business forward. When every individual has the tools they need to thrive, they are able to do and be their best. And when it is possible for people to bring their authentic selves to work every day, organizations can create the kind of engagement that drives a better, more sustainable world — and a better, more profitable business.

As the premier event for HR professionals, SuccessConnect 2022 will bring together HR executives, innovators, and thought leaders from across industries to discuss some of the most pressing challenges facing organizations today and how to address them. Attendees can access more than 120 inspiring sessions to hear best practices and case studies from SAP SuccessFactors customers and engage in compelling conversations on workforce trends. And the latest innovations will be available in hands-on labs, demos, and road map sessions.

The event will center around the following five priorities for HR leaders.

Attract and Win the Best Talent

In the fierce fight for talent, attendees can discover what’s new and next in talent acquisition and onboarding. Plus, hear about how to redefine the hiring experience and talent strategy to create a diverse and inclusive workforce that helps organizations stay ahead.

Build a Future-Ready Workforce

The pace of change is increasing, and to build a profitable business, organizations need a sustainable workforce. Discover how to provide inclusive growth and development opportunities to sharpen skills across the workforce. Improve organizational capability and agility by refining not only how to spot someone’s talents, but how to support each employee’s whole self.

Manage and Pay the Workforce with Agility

Global growth means global compliance, and that means managing the complexities of changing local regulations all around the world. Get a sneak peek into future innovations for HR operations, time tracking, and payroll management — built to help standardize operations and payroll worldwide and stay ahead of compliance to drive business growth.

Move from On Premise to the Cloud

Explore how moving HR to the cloud speeds time to value and enables faster innovation. Learn how to prepare for the transformational change that is required to build a smarter, more connected workforce and meet the ever-evolving needs and expectations of employees.

Bridge HR Across the Business

See how companies manage change and innovate faster with the combined power of cloud ERP and SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite. Total workforce management enables companies to boost their agility, accelerate innovation, and maximize business results by optimizing the experience for employees and contingent workers.

If you want to lead the change you want to see at work, attend SuccessConnect 2022 where you will be exposed to limitless ideas that explore the way work is changing. Be inspired by the possibilities to empower individuals at your organization to reach their full potential by discovering the tools and tactics that will change work for good.

