SAP Recognized as a Leader in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data Integration Tools

We are proud to announce that Gartner has recognized SAP as a Leader in its 2022 Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools for the 15th consecutive year.

Today, data has become an engine of value creation. Organizations are forging new data strategies to derive meaningful insights and accelerate their innovation. Yet, many organizations struggle to derive value because their data is siloed across heterogeneous and distributed environments.

By leveraging the right data integration tools, organizations can easily discover, connect, integrate, govern, and orchestrate their data assets. SAP’s data integration offerings deliver trusted, relevant, and timely information to drive better business outcomes for our customers. Our solutions include SAP Data Intelligence Cloud, SAP Data Services, SAP Landscape Transformation Replication Server, SAP Integration Suite, and integration capabilities of the SAP HANA platform. These offerings are part of SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP).

Gartner evaluated 18 vendors and named SAP a Leader based on our “ability to execute” and “completeness of vision.” We believe this recognition serves as acknowledgment of SAP’s continued commitment to providing our customers with world-class data integration tools.

Turn Data Chaos into Data Value

Data integration is necessary for customers to gain intelligent, relevant, and contextual insights for better decision-making. However, without the right data management approach and technology, companies can face an uphill battle in integrating, processing, curating, governing, and augmenting their data.

SAP’s vision is a data fabric approach, which enables organizations to orchestrate highly distributed data, metadata, and processes while delivering data quality, security, and automation at speed.

SAP Data Intelligence Cloud, the data fabric layer of SAP BTP, is a powerful solution that transforms distributed data sprawls into vital data insights. This technology combines data discovery, data preparation, data integration, data processing, and data connection across multiple endpoints and workflows.

SAP Data Intelligence Cloud helps customers:

Integrate and orchestrate massive data volumes and streams at scale

Streamline, operationalize, and govern innovation driven by machine learning

Optimize governance and minimize compliance risk with comprehensive metadata management rules

Since the launch of SAP Data Intelligence Cloud, we have seen tremendous growth of customers innovating with this technology. For example, Jesse Slocum, cloud engineer at Verra Mobility, describes using SAP Data Intelligence Cloud as “the most robust data fabric solution that connects, manages, and analyzes large amounts of data unlike other tools.” Comparatively, he goes on to say, other tools “only analyze small amounts of data, [and] fail to integrate with a wide range of cloud and on-premise applications.”

Next Steps

For over 15 years, SAP’s data integration tools have enabled customers to turn disjoined data assets into actionable business insights at scale. If you’re ready to unlock the full potential of your data, take the next step with the following resources:

JG Chirapurath is chief marketing and solutions officer for SAP Business Technology Platform.