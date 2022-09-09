Top Reasons to Attend the SAP Signavio Business Process Transformation Forum

Businesses everywhere are focused on becoming more agile. In this era where entire industry segments are transforming, the most successful companies will be those that are able to change faster than the competition. They are looking for ways to minimize risk, accelerate time to value of any change, attract and retain both customers and talent, and create a culture of collaboration and transparency that thrives on change.

At the SAP Signavio Business Process Transformation Forum, being held in Orlando, Florida, September 20–22, we’re gathering to explore these issues and to demonstrate how a strategic approach to process transformation is the foundation for true business agility. Notable thought leaders, executives, technology experts, and business leaders will be on site, sparking questions, creating insights, and driving conversations designed to help us all more prepared for what’s next.

This year’s event offers some great opportunities for anyone attending, including:

Hearing from Thought Leaders

We’ve gathered some of the industry’s great minds to share their perspectives on the value and potential of process management. SAP Signavio Co-General Managers Gero Decker and Rouven Morato will kick things off, sharing their latest thinking on process transformation as a strategic differentiator in a changeable world. Forrester analyst Bobby Cameron, whose specialty is on transformative uses of technology to drive business success, will help make the link between technology infrastructure, customer experience, and business outcomes. SAP Signavio Chief Product Officer Ron Agam will make the connection between technology and sustainability, as organizations across the world work to transform business practices to meet new goals. And in a can’t-miss the discussion, Darwin Deano of McKinsey and Dr. Mathias Kirchmer from BPM-D will talk about how establishing process management as a strategic discipline helps companies achieve their business goals, with process standardization and harmonization as the critical basis for agility.

Getting up Close with SAP Signavio Solutions

Our best subject matter experts will be on site to walk through our capabilities and offerings. They are ready to show and discuss everything from business process transformation, how to approach process automation, and driving innovation. Attendees will also have the opportunity to take a look at our latest SAP Signavio Community site, where customers can ask questions and exchange information.

Learning from Peers

There’s nothing better than hearing from companies and people who are facing the same issues and opportunities that you are seeing. A wonderful roster of customers are on tap to share their experience and advice, including Avaya, General Motors, NTT, Driscoll’s, Honeywell, Jabil, Qorvo, Molex, and Aristocrat. Be ready with your questions and thoughts to make these sessions as interactive and informative as possible.

Having Some Fun

Science tells us that we learn more easily when we are having fun, so get the most out of your trip by getting engaged with your fellow attendees. Plenty of networking opportunities will be provided throughout the event. In addition, golfing legend Gary Player will provide inspiration as he shares what he has learned about success during his long career and life.

The SAP Signavio Business Process Transformation Forum, being held at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, September 20–22, 2022. Register now.