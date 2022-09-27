Register for Your SAP Universal ID by October 12 to Continue Logging Into SAP.com

Simplicity, speed, and personalization are at the core of the SAP solution experience, which is why SAP Universal ID will soon become the single standard account for logging into SAP sites, including SAP.com.

SAP Universal ID provides a unified account across SAP experiences that links all your existing company associations — such as S-/P-user IDs — and allows you to switch between them as needed. If you have not already created your SAP Universal ID, you will need to sign up before October 12, 2022, to continue logging into SAP.com.

Your SAP Universal ID gives you access to free software trials, analyst reports and white papers, SAP Community, virtual events, and much more. It unifies logins and experiences across more than 500 SAP sites, including SAP.com, SAP for Me, SAP Community, SAP ONE Support Launchpad, SAP Support Portal, SAP Learning Hub, and SAP Partner Portal.

Start taking advantage of all the benefits of this new experience by creating your SAP Universal ID now; all it takes is two minutes.

Create your SAP Universal ID

Take Control of Your User Experience with the SAP.com Dashboard

When you sign up for your SAP Universal ID, you get access to the SAP.com dashboard, where you can provide your business, technology, and product interests for the most helpful recommendations and resources. For example, you can tap into an at-a-glance view of free trials based on your interests and activate them right from your dashboard.

The new dashboard is intuitive and empowers you to quickly access the features you need while discovering new ones you will love. Use it to find out the latest from SAP as well as technology and industry trends through learnings, tutorials, demos, and even newsletters.

You can sign up for newsletters — there are more than 95 to choose from — to stay up to date on what is most important to you. Then, manage your newsletter subscriptions and other marketing preferences with options to subscribe and unsubscribe straight from your dashboard.

We have developed this new experience based on the way users naturally browse the Web and use our sites. If you have provided cookie consent, you will receive content recommendations based on your browsing history as well as the interests of other users who have viewed and enjoyed similar content.

A wide variety of dashboard widgets enhance your experience with familiar and easy-to-use features. Through the dashboard, you can pick up where you left off with a list of recently viewed pages and save them for later viewing.

You can also review the latest content that has been published relevant to your interests, and select the content types you are interested in.

One Identity for Life

Our strategy for SAP Universal ID is focused on your unique needs. Your SAP Universal ID remains yours for life, which means you can take it with you when you change roles or jobs. You can continue to access free learning resources, get notified about upcoming events, and stay up to date with the latest technology trends for the sake of your own professional development.

Three steps, two minutes, done: signing up for SAP Universal ID and transitioning your existing accounts to this new experience is fast and easy and will ensure you can continue to take advantage of all SAP has to offer.

For more information, visit the SAP Universal ID website and watch this video.