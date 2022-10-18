SAP Master Data Governance Named a Leader in the Grid® Report for Master Data Management by Real Users on G2

SAP Master Data Governance has been named a Leader by G2, the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace.

SAP Master Data Governance is a part of the portfolio of data management solutions from SAP that enable customers to give controlled access to a unified version of the truth to empower users to analyze and act on business-critical information.

As testified by one SAP Master Data Governance reviewer, a Business Systems Analyst, “Data quality and data replication are the two most critical problems, which is most beneficial to any organization. Handling seamless replication data all upstream systems is important from an business standpoint.”

SAP Master Data Governance achieved Leader on the Fall 2022 Grid® Report by receiving positive reviews from verified users compared to similar products in the Master Data Management (MDM) category. For inclusion in the report, a product must have received 10 or more reviews.

SAP views this recognition as a testament to our customer-focused technology approach and validation of our solution strategy for SAP Master Data Governance to deliver world-class master data management capabilities to our customers.

“Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers,” said G2 Chief Product Officer Sara Rossio. “Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they’re rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews.”

Learn more about what real users have to say, or leave your own review of SAP Master Data Governance, on G2’s product review page.

Mike Keilen is senior vice president for Solution Management and GTM, BTP-Core, SAP.