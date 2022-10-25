SAP Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results

WALLDORF — SAP SE today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022

“Our cloud solutions are the answer, as customers turn to us to help them future-proof their businesses. This trust in SAP is reflected in our accelerating cloud momentum. With a recurring revenue share of more than 80%, it’s clear that our transformation has reached an important inflection point, paving the way for continued growth in the future.”

Christian Klein, CEO

“We have delivered a strong cloud quarter with accelerating momentum across all key cloud indicators. We’re at an important inflection point in our transformation which we anticipate will lead to accelerating revenue growth and double-digit operating profit growth in 2023.”

Luka Mucic, CFO