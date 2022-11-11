Canceled or Delayed Flight? TripIt Can Help with Compensation

We know many travelers have waited patiently to get back to exploring the world. We also know that traveling during the past several months —whether you were impacted by flight disruptions, lost luggage, or the rising cost of travel — has required patience as well.

At TripIt, we are always looking to improve your travel experience, and we want to help when things don’t go according to plan. That is why we partner with AirHelp, a company that specializes in helping air passengers claim compensation for eligible delayed, canceled, and overbooked flights to, from, or within the European Union (EU) and Brazil.

How does AirHelp work?

It’s really simple: If you experience a flight disruption that may be eligible for compensation in the EU or Brazil, TripIt will automatically email you and help you file a claim through AirHelp.

Once your claim is filed, AirHelp does the rest of the hard work for you — including the paperwork and communication with the airlines — to help you claim compensation for your inconvenience.

All of this is possible because of air passenger rights regulations in certain regions that protect passengers against lengthy delays and other travel disruptions.

What flights are eligible for compensation?

Compensation eligibility varies by country:

Click here for eligibility on flight disruptions to/from/within the EU.

Click here for eligibility on flight disruptions to/from/within Brazil.

As a reminder, you will not be eligible to receive compensation when a flight disruption is out of the airline’s control and thus does not qualify for compensation, such as with weather complications.

Does it cost anything to use AirHelp?

In short, no: AirHelp will only deduct a service fee from your total compensation amount if your claim is successful. If AirHelp is unable to assist you in receiving compensation, you are not charged anything.

With more than 16 million travelers helped, AirHelp has the resources and expertise to handle the complex claim process.

For more information, visit AirHelp or TripIt’s Help Center.

Jen Moyse is the vice president of Product for TripIt from SAP Concur.

This story originally appeared on the TripIt website.