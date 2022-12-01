Connect with SAP Events in 2023

I know I’m not the only one when I say that the last two years have been a master class in redefining connection. Everything about how we interact with others, what we bond over, and the technology we use to tune in has changed, forcing individuals and businesses to rethink what it means to connect and the importance of human engagement in day-to-day life. Creating new ways of fostering connection – whether it be personally or professionally – has been a mainstay in this time of constant disruption.

And it’s been no different here at SAP. We pivoted to virtual events when COVID-19 first hit, and then found ways to remain virtual but stay engaging and beat burnout when the pandemic continued. And now we are building out the vision of a hybrid event offering that balances in-person and virtual needs. Our SAP Sapphire world tour is a great example of this new normal. By hosting in-person, virtual, and on-demand experiences in 2022, we met our customers, partners, and employees around the globe wherever and however they chose.

Through it all, we kept connection and community at the center – and this will continue in 2023.

We know how important it is to plan and make time to connect, so we are excited to confirm and announce several of our flagship events that we will be hosting in 2023:

SAP Sapphire

May 16-17, 2023: SAP Sapphire Virtual

May 16-17, 2023: SAP Sapphire & ASUG Conference Orlando

May 24-25, 2023: SAP Sapphire Barcelona

June 1-2, 2023: SAP Sapphire São Paulo

SuccessConnect

October 2-4, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV

Additional 2023 Events

SAP Spend Connect Live: Fall 2023

SAP TechEd: Fall 2023

SAP Customer Experience LIVE: Date TBD

We are excited for the portfolio of events in the coming year, and we hope you are too! Want to make sure you get the latest updates for these events? Head over to our events page where you can sign up to be notified of any future event-specific updates.

We look forward to seeing you at an SAP event in 2023!