SAP Recognized as a Leader in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data Quality Solutions

We are proud to announce that Gartner has recognized SAP as a Leader in its 2022 Magic Quadrant for Data Quality Solutions for the 16th consecutive year.

Digital transformation has changed the conversation about data; it is a shift from “data is not my problem” to “data is everyone’s opportunity.” Organizations are looking for ways to embrace the opportunity — specifically, by exploiting their data as a strategic enterprise asset.

By leveraging the right data quality solutions, organization can create the data excellence and discipline needed to drive better business outcomes, going beyond just fixing data to helping solve the data challenge. Data quality solutions from SAP provide data profiling and monitoring, metadata management, data cataloging, data cleansing and enrichment, and information policy management capabilities. They helps improve collaboration among data workers, business users, and IT while equipping them to understand, analyze, and quantify the impact of data — and data quality — on enterprise processes, analytics, and governance initiatives. Solutions include SAP Data Intelligence Cloud, SAP Information Steward, SAP Data Services, and SAP Data Quality Management, microservices for location data.

Gartner evaluated 16 vendors and named SAP a Leader based on its “ability to execute” and “completeness of vision.” We believe this recognition serves as acknowledgment of our continued commitment to providing customers with world-class data quality solutions.

Data is the lifeline of business today. It is critical to not only manage data quality proactively to eliminate the risk to operations and analytics, but also look for opportunities to create organization-wide data excellence and discipline. The SAP portfolio of data management solutions improves the quality of data across the enterprise, delivering trusted, relevant, and timely information to drive better business outcomes and help customers on their path to becoming intelligent enterprises.

Leading integrated business conglomerate Adani set out to build a foundation for centralized data management across its business. The company is using SAP Data Services and SAP Information Steward software for regular data validation and enrichment in order to support a single source of truth based on high-quality data. This outcome gives employees the visibility and insights they need to make in-the-moment decisions confidently and supports better quality data with regular data validation, consistent data definition, and internal quality checks.

As part of SAP Business Technology Platform, the SAP portfolio of data management solutions helps customers to optimize analytics, achieve new insights, and improve business outcomes. Users can proactively govern data across the organization to help ensure trustworthy information for smarter decision-making.

Data quality solutions from SAP help businesses discover, understand, and manage multifaceted data. Companies can profile, cleanse, enrich, and match customer, product, supplier, material, and other data — driving more accurate, trustworthy, and timely information.

Mike Keilen is global vice president for SAP BTP Integration and Data Management Marketing and Solutions.