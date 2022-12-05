PwC and SAP Launch New Innovation Strategy to Help Organizations Achieve Their ESG and Net-Zero Targets

NEW YORK and WALLDORF— PwC and SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced a new co-innovation strategy to make sustainability an integral part of standard business operations. The strategy is directed at creating trusted solutions to address key environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) business challenges. It covers carbon measuring, reporting and steering as well as supply chain decarbonization, climate risk and competitive analysis.

The new ESG strategy builds on the strength of the existing alliance between PwC and SAP, which has successfully delivered business transformation solutions to clients in more than 80 countries.

The strategy includes co-innovated solutions, created with PwC’s deep ESG and accounting expertise, aimed at enabling businesses to apply ESG metrics through their operations that are trustworthy, auditable and verifiable. The solutions leverage the SAP Cloud for Sustainable Enterprises solution, along with the SAP Sustainability Control Tower solution and the SAP Product Footprint Management solution. Together, PwC and SAP help organizations leverage the solutions they need to fulfill compliance requirements and drive growth to support the ever-increasing expectations of customers and investors. They also assist customers in shaping the future of their net zero strategy and sustainability reporting.

PwC and SAP’s strategy includes solutions encompassing an enterprise-wide ESG strategy, ranging from trading optimization and tax credit recognition to third-party risk management and competitive analysis. Three top challenge areas for ESG, net zero and sustainability reporting will also be addressed:

Reporting and disclosure helping to satisfy requirements to materially report and disclose investor-grade carbon measuring data to meet demands of investors, lenders, regulators and customers

helping to satisfy requirements to materially report and disclose investor-grade carbon measuring data to meet demands of investors, lenders, regulators and customers Operationalizing sustainability to support the incorporation of ESG measures, especially carbon issues, directly into business functions, such as trading, capitalization and tax

to support the incorporation of ESG measures, especially carbon issues, directly into business functions, such as trading, capitalization and tax Supply chain risk management, monitoring and compliance extending support for ESG measures to cover the impact of suppliers on organizational performance

Solutions like PwC Germany’s award-winning Climate Excellence tool, based on SAP Business Technology Platform, have already demonstrated the strength of the collaboration between the two organizations in bringing ESG innovation to market.

PwC and SAP are dedicated to helping organizations respond to the reporting and auditability requirements imposed by the European Financial Reporting Advisory Group (EFRAG) and the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB). They also support companies in complying with a related ruling proposed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Solutions provided by PwC and SAP enable the real-time, data-driven environment customers require to operate and grow the sustainable enterprise of the future.

Bob Moritz, Global Chairman, PwC said: “ESG has become a business imperative and is central to PwC’s global strategy, The New Equation, which aims to help clients build trust with their stakeholders and deliver sustained outcomes. New ESG reporting and disclosure requirements are being established, and greater transparency is critical to building trust. This belief is core to our new co-innovation strategy with SAP, expanding our collaboration to create a dedicated focus on ESG solution development. PwC has been working intensely to help companies deliver on the requirements needed to achieve their ESG goals. Combining our expertise and reputation for trust and integrity with SAP’s technology platform will help bring broader capabilities and solutions to respond to organizations’ challenges in meeting their ESG and sustainability commitments.”

Christian Klein, CEO and member of the Executive Board of SAP SE, said: “The key to every organization’s ability to reach their sustainability goals and drive positive change is transparency. Our collaboration will combine the deep industry expertise and customer insights of PwC with our leading sustainability technology portfolio. The resulting ESG transparency will help companies reinvent their business models and deliver the sustainable outcomes the world urgently needs.”

To learn more about PwC and SAP’s ESG co-innovation strategy, visit our Web site.

About PwC

At PwC, our purpose is to build trust in society and solve important problems. We’re a network of firms in 152 countries with nearly 328,000 people who are committed to delivering quality in assurance, advisory and tax services. Find out more and tell us what matters to you by visiting us at www.pwc.com.

Visit the SAP News Center. Follow SAP on Twitter at @SAPNews.

About SAP

SAP’s strategy is to help every business run as an intelligent, sustainable enterprise. As a market leader in enterprise application software, we help companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: SAP customers generate 87% of total global commerce. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers’ businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. We simplify technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want – without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enables business and public customers across 25 industries globally to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people’s lives. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

Note to editors:

To preview and download broadcast-standard stock footage and press photos digitally, please visit www.sap.com/photos. On this platform, you can find high resolution material for your media channels. To view video stories on diverse topics, visit www.sap-tv.com. From this site, you can embed videos into your own Web pages, share video via email links, and subscribe to RSS feeds from SAP TV.

For customers interested in learning more about SAP products:

Global Customer Center: +49 180 534-34-24

United States Only: 1 (800) 872-1SAP (1-800-872-1727)

For more information, press only:

SAP Contact Name, phone, e-mail, time zone

Stacy Ries, Global PR, SAP, stacy.ries@sap.com

Ryan Stanton, Global Corporate Affairs and Communications, PwC US, ryan.m.stanton@pwc.com

SAP Press Room; press@sap.com

This document contains forward-looking statements, which are predictions, projections, or other statements about future events. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to materially differ. Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties may be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the risk factors section of SAP’s 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F.

© 2022 SAP SE. All rights reserved.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.

Please consider our privacy policy. If you received this press release in your e-mail and you wish to unsubscribe to our mailing list please contact press@sap.com and write Unsubscribe in the subject line.