SAP Again a Leader in Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud Database Management Systems

We’re proud to announce that Gartner has once again recognized SAP as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems (CDBMS).

The Magic Quadrant provides an overview of the major technology players in the CDBMS market and positions them according to their completeness of vision and ability to execute. The CDBMS market includes vendors that supply fully provider-managed public or private cloud software systems that manage data in cloud storage. Gartner recognizes technology providers that perform highly in both the completeness of their vision and their ability to execute as a Leader.

We believe that the Gartner acknowledgement reflects our ability to perform well today while remaining in a position of strength for tomorrow.

Data is the heart of the intelligent enterprise, and data volumes are increasing exponentially. At SAP, we are committed to simplifying our customers’ digital transformation journeys with a business-centric cloud data and analytics portfolio that leverages existing investments, delivers live insights, and provides the ability to create action plans for improved business performance.

We view this recognition from Gartner as a testament to our mission to help organizations transform their data strategy and give data purpose.

The Data-First Approach

Our data and analytics solutions, which include SAP HANA Cloud and SAP Data Warehouse Cloud, maximize the value of SAP data by using its complete business context and meaning for the most impactful decisions.

SAP HANA Cloud is our cloud-native database as a service that is uniquely suited for modern applications and analytics. It powers mission-critical applications at a petabyte scale and manages data more efficiently with multi-tiered storage. With its built-in design and runtime capabilities for smart multi-model processing and embedded machine learning, SAP HANA Cloud is our powerful database foundation for intelligent data applications.

Developed using SAP HANA Cloud, SAP Data Warehouse Cloud is our central hub for advanced analytics and data unification. It is a multi-cloud, multi-source business semantic layer for enterprise analytics and planning. SAP Data Warehouse Cloud enables organizations to centrally define business semantics and federate data access across systems.

We were recognized as a Leader with our SAP HANA Cloud and SAP Data Warehouse Cloud solutions being evaluated. Both include a wide range of modern features, multicloud, intercloud, and hybrid compatibility, and a comprehensive integration into the wider SAP and non-SAP application ecosystems.

Next Steps

If you’re ready to unlock the full potential of your data with a unified cloud data and analytics solution, take the next step with the following resources:

JG Chirapurath is chief marketing and solutions officer for SAP Business Technology Platform.