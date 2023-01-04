We’re excited to announce that SAP has been recognized as a leader in IDC’s new MarketScape for Worldwide Enterprise Planning, Budgeting, and Forecasting Applications 2022 Vendor Assessment*, with the highest market share in the category.

This new IDC assessment provides both quantitative and qualitative assessments of the enterprise planning market and is based on a rigorous framework that assesses each vendor relative to the criteria and one another. It replaces the prior MarketScape for Worldwide Enterprise Performance Management (EPM), reflecting the emphasis on planning in the former EPM category.

Enterprise planning spans beyond financial planning and analysis (FP&A) to include other planning processes across business functions — human resources, sales, marketing, and supply chain. It has become a business imperative as organizations need to be more agile to sense and respond faster to changing market conditions unlike ever before. This requires planning processes to be connected, not only across financial and functional plans but also with underlying systems of record, which are the source of “actuals” data that fuels all planning processes. We call this extended planning and analysis, or xP&A.

SAP Analytics Cloud is our strategic solution for xP&A, seamlessly connecting planning processes across the organization with business applications like SAP S/4HANA and SAP SuccessFactors solutions.

The IDC report recognizes SAP Analytics Cloud for its combination of enterprise planning, advanced analytics, and reporting functionality in one application. Additional strengths and differentiators include the out-of-the-box connections to other SAP applications as well as the prepackaged best practices content that comes with the software, enabling customers to start their deployments without delay.

In addition to being recognized as a leading enterprise planning solution by IDC, SAP Analytics Cloud has received multiple leadership ratings in other industry analyst reports and has been highly rated by users of our software in review sites such as TrustRadius. We’re honored to help our customers across the globe transform their planning processes and become more agile to win in today’s dynamic economy.

Read a complimentary copy of the report here, and visit the Extended Planning and Analysis area of sap.com to experience a guided tour of the solution.

Daniel Yu is senior vice president of Solution Management and Product Marketing for SAP Data and Analytics.

*”IDC MarketScape Worldwide Enterprise Planning Budgeting and Forecasting Applications 2022 Vendor Assessment”, by Ray Huo and Dan Vesset, December 2022, IDC #US48985622