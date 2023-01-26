WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.
SAP Announces Q4 and FY 2022 Results
- All financial outlook metrics met in FY 2022
- Cloud revenue up 33% and up 24% at constant currencies in FY 2022. Q4 SAP S/4HANA cloud revenue further accelerates, up 101% and up 90% at constant currencies
- Current cloud backlog exceeds €12 billion, up 27% and up 24% at constant currencies
- IFRS cloud gross profit up 38%, non-IFRS cloud gross profit up 37% and up 28% at constant currencies in FY 2022
- IFRS operating profit flat, non-IFRS operating profit down 2% and down 7% at constant currencies in FY 2022. Q4 IFRS operating profit up 17%, non-IFRS operating profit up 5% and up 2% at constant currencies
- 2023 outlook anticipates accelerating topline and double-digit non-IFRS operating profit growth
- Targeted restructuring in 2023 reflects focus on strategic growth areas and accelerated cloud transformation
- SAP has decided to explore a sale of its stake in Qualtrics
“SAP is more resilient than ever. We end 2022 with continued strong cloud momentum and a return to operating profit growth in the fourth quarter, marking an important inflection point. Heading into 2023, this gives us great confidence in delivering on our promise of accelerating topline and double-digit non-IFRS operating profit growth. As we enter the next chapter of SAP, I want to thank Luka for his great partnership on this journey.”
Christian Klein, CEO
“In my 37th and final earnings for SAP, I am proud that the SAP team is announcing excellent results and continued cloud momentum. We are on track to deliver our growth and profitability commitments for 2023. I am extremely confident in the continued success of SAP’s most exciting transformation in its history. Thank you to the wonderful SAP family that I have been part of for 27 years.”
Luka Mucic, CFO