SAP’s commitment to customers is steadfast in making SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) the best platform to easily integrate and build applications across IT systems, automate workflows and processes, and gain real-time insights and analytics across all data landscapes.

To that end, I am thrilled to share TrustRadius, a leading independent research and review platform, has announced SAP BTP as winner of its three Winter 2023 awards: Best Feature Set, Best Value for the Price, and Best Relationship.

This recognition is based on unbiased customer reviews of SAP BTP. I’m incredibly proud and humbled that so many of our customers felt compelled to advocate for our solutions.

Unlock Business Innovation

SAP BTP is a Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) offering that brings together capabilities around five key markets areas: integration, application development, automation, data and analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI) in one unified, business-centric cloud environment.

More than 16,000 cloud customers are leveraging SAP BTP to unlock business innovation – including many SAP Innovation Award winners.

Best Of Awards

With more than 450,000 reviews and ratings, the TrustRadius technology decisioning platform invites customers to write in-depth reviews of the software that they use to run their business. The Winter 2023 Best Of awards showcase key insight statistics from customer review data, which reveal their experience of the platform across several criteria including: Feature Set, Value for Price, Would Buy Again, Implementation Expectations, and Sales and Marketing Promises.

“SAP Business Technology Platform won Winter Best Of awards for Best Feature Set, Best Value for Price, and Best Relationship in the Platform as a Service (PaaS) Solutions category,” said Megan Headley, vice president of Research at TrustRadius. “SAP Business Technology Platform earned these awards based entirely on customer feedback. Ninety-seven percent of reviewers on TrustRadius said they would buy the product again, 97% said it delivered a good value for the price, and 96% said they were happy with the feature set. Reviewers also particularly loved the ease of integrating with various products.”

Our Thanks to Our Customers

The entire SAP BTP team would like to thank TrustRadius and our valued customers for sharing their feedback on the review platform. We are delighted and proud the reviews have helped us to win these prestigious Best Of awards.

“Receiving constructive product feedback from customers is very helpful for our continued development of SAP Business Technology Platform,” said Juergen Mueller, CTO and member of the Executive Board of SAP SE. “Recognitions like the TrustRadius ‘Best Of’ awards are a testament of the relevance and value of SAP BTP to our customers as they move their business to the cloud.”

We thank our customers for their continued support and the trust they place in us.

Learn more about how SAP BTP can help your company achieve great results at SAP.com/BTP.