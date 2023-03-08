WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced key data innovations and partnerships that give customers access to mission-critical data, enabling faster time to insights and better business decision-making.

SAP announced the SAP Datasphere solution, the next generation of its data management portfolio, which gives customers easy access to business-ready data across the data landscape. SAP also introduced strategic partnerships with industry-leading data and AI companies – Collibra NV, Confluent Inc., Databricks Inc. and DataRobot Inc. – to enrich SAP Datasphere and allow organizations to create a unified data architecture that securely combines SAP and non-SAP data.

Until today, accessing and using data located in disparate systems and locations – across cloud providers, data vendors and on-premise systems – has been a complex challenge. Customers have had to extract data from original sources and export it to a central location, losing critical business context along the way and recapturing it only through ongoing, dedicated IT projects and manual effort. With today’s announcements, SAP Datasphere helps eliminate this hidden data tax, enabling customers to build a business data fabric architecture that quickly delivers meaningful data with business context and logic intact.

Read the following comments from SAP partners about their involvement.

Collibra NV

“As the volume and complexity of data continue to grow, we frequently hear from our customers that they need a single system of engagement that provides visibility into data across the enterprise and builds the foundation for enterprise-wide governance,” said Laura Sellers, Chief Product Officer, Collibra. “We are thrilled to expand our partnership with SAP as we come together to deliver an end-to-end view of a modern data stack across both SAP and non-SAP systems. Together, our joint customers will be able to deliver accurate and trusted data for every use, every user and across every source.”

Confluent Inc.

“For companies to make data-driven decisions with more speed and precision, they need access to all business-critical data as it flows across different systems and environments,” said Erica Schultz, President of Field Operations, Confluent. “Together with SAP, we are on a mission to make it easier than ever to connect SAP software data to external data with Confluent in real time to power meaningful customer experiences and business operations.”

Databricks Inc.

“Databricks and SAP share a vision to simplify analytics and AI with a unified data lakehouse. Thousands of organizations across every industry use Databricks Lakehouse for data engineering, data warehousing, data streaming, data science and machine learning. Now we’re bringing together the worlds of enterprise SAP software data and analytics and the Databricks Lakehouse,” said Adam Conway, SVP of Product, Databricks. “We’re excited to integrate with the SAP Datasphere solution to help simplify our customers’ data landscape, enabling them to share data while preserving critical business context.”

DataRobot Inc.

“With DataRobot and SAP, joint customers can now leverage machine learning models trained on their business data with speed and scale to see value faster, using the SAP Datasphere solution as the foundation layer,” said Venky Veeraraghavan, Chief Product Officer, DataRobot. “At DataRobot, we’re very excited to partner with SAP to make machine learning even more accessible so customers can enhance how they run, grow and optimize their business.”

