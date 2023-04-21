WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Unless otherwise stated, all figures in this statement are based on SAP group results from continuing operations.

“We have entered a powerful new phase in our strategic transformation, with topline and bottom-line results clearly demonstrating the tipping point we passed in the fourth quarter 2022. Our cloud momentum continues at a fast pace which is contributing to our strong revenue and double-digit non-IFRS operating profit growth this quarter.”

Christian Klein, CEO

“The year is off to a good start. I am excited to have joined an organization which is delivering and staying on the right track. We have accelerated topline growth and have already achieved double-digit non-IFRS operating profit growth in Q1. Our results set solid groundwork for our full year outlook, thereby pivoting back to profitable growth in 2023. Saying what we do, and doing what we say, will continue to be of great importance to us.”

Dominik Asam, CFO