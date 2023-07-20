WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

“This has been another strong quarter. We see significant opportunities ahead, in particular through the transformative power of AI. We are focused on delivering SAP Business AI that’s relevant, reliable, and responsible and we see significant possibilities for market expansion through these technologies and new premium offerings.”

Christian Klein, CEO

“We are very pleased with our first half results. The revenue growth and increased profitability, combined with sustained growth of our cloud backlog, demonstrate the strength of our business model. Q2 performance puts us on the right trajectory and allows us to raise our cloud and software revenue, as well as the operating profit outlook for the year.”

Dominik Asam, CFO