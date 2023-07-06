The countdown is on! SAP Spend Connect Live 2023, the industry’s premier spend management event, will kick off October 9 in Vienna, Austria. I’m energized and ready to go – we have some amazing things planned for procurement, supply chain, and travel and expense professionals.

With today’s highly complex and sometimes volatile and disruptive environment, spend management and supply chain professionals’ remit is bigger than ever. Throughout the event, you will hear how SAP can help you develop a spend management strategy that can enable cost savings, risk management, supplier management, and compliance with local regulations. Learn how our powerful business network, spend management, and data-driven intelligence solutions provide the visibility needed to address the challenges of today and tomorrow, so you can set your business up for long-term success.

Vienna was named the world’s most livable city for the fourth time by the Economist Intelligence Unit in The Global Liveability Index 2023. Also known as the “City of Music,” Vienna has a rich musical legacy and many famous classical musicians, such as Beethoven and Mozart, called the city home. But if Mozart and Beethoven aren’t your idea of a good time, there are still many reasons to join us at SAP Spend Connect Live 2023. Here are my top reasons to attend:

Learn How to Fuel Total Spend Management with Inspiring Keynote Speakers

I love hearing our customers share their stories, and this year’s speakers will blow you away. You will hear compelling speakers share their transformation stories and how SAP solutions are empowering them to reach their corporate goals. This year’s keynote speaker is Jim Ridgwick, CPO for Save the Children International (SCI). SCI’s goal is to create a world where all children have a voice, receive a quality education, and are protected from violence and death due to preventable causes. Join us to hear how introducing SAP Ariba solutions for source-to-pay led to 100% supplier visibility and a 50% reduction in procurement lead times for SCI, fueling its mission to provide for marginalized children around the globe. You can read more about Save the Children’s strategy and successes on its Web site.

Over 100 Interactive Sessions Covering Hot Topics in Spend Management

With a variety of formats, you can find resources on specific topics or explore our learning tracks to meet your organization’s spend management needs. From keynotes and customer stories to solution deep dives and demos, we have something for everyone at every step of the spend transformation journey. You do not want to miss these sessions that cover the hottest trends – and what is coming next – across procurement, external workforce, travel and expense, and business network:

How to unlock the power of effective category management

Why it takes a network to build a sustainable supply chain

How to implement total workforce management to optimize skill availability

How to create a P2P automation strategy to support your accounts payable business case

Check out our solution area page for a sneak preview of the answers and insights you are looking for.

Connect with Experts from around the Globe in Our Marketplace

I talk about the importance of connection often, so one of my favorite things about SAP Spend Connect Live is the marketplace. This is a one-stop shop for connecting with our partners and SAP subject matter experts.

At the marketplace, you can experience the best of SAP’s spend management solutions while establishing relationships with contacts from different industries from all around the globe. You will find demos, meeting areas for peer-to-peer discussions, and a customer connect center to meet with partners and SAP leadership. And, of course, you can enjoy plenty of Vienna’s famous coffee to fuel these exciting conversations.

In-Person, Pre-Conference Training Sessions to Make the Most of Your Experience

The need to upskill employees has never been more urgent, as outlined in a recent Forrester Consulting study, “The P2P Opportunity: Innovative Procurement in a Polycrisis Era.” To address this need, we will be offering pre-conference, in-person, expert-lead training sessions to help you drive efficiency and growth. They’ll be held at SAP Spend Connect Live on October 9, allowing you to take part in live discussions and peer-to-peer interactions in a stimulating environment that cannot be replicated online. This hands-on training and direct access to experts can help you extend your expertise and support your organization’s digital transformation journey. Space is limited, so register today to secure a spot!

It’s in Vienna!

Does this need explaining? Our venue for SAP Spend Connect Live is beautiful Vienna, Austria. A sustainable city that holds a delightful balance of urban walkability and lush natural areas, Vienna is a world-class city full of the arts, history, and, yes, plenty of great food. At SAP Spend Connect Live, you will experience some of what the city offers at our celebration night with a “Taste of Vienna.” Whether it is sipping water that comes from natural springs in the Alps, trying your hand at ballroom dancing, or sampling Viennese Schnitzel, you’re bound to have a wonderful experience in Austria’s capital.

If you are a procurement, supply chain, or travel and expense professional – or support these areas in sustainability, finance, logistics, or operational risk – SAP Spend Connect Live is a must-attend event. To learn more about how you can be part of this vibrant community of buyers, suppliers, and SAP partners, visit the SAP Spend Connect Live 2023 Web site. Check back often to see new session offerings, speakers, and pre-conference trainings.

Most importantly, remember to take advantage of our significantly discounted “early bird” pricing that ends on July 28.

SAP Spend Connect Live is October 9-11, 2023, at the Messe Wien Congress Center in Vienna, Austria. With so many collaborative and innovative opportunities at this year’s event, I’m confident you will leave energized with new ideas and an expanded network. See you in Vienna!

Etosha Thurman is chief marketing and solutions officer for SAP Intelligent Spend and Business Network.