Today, businesses in nearly every industry face skill shortages that hiring alone won’t solve. In an era where rapid change is the norm, having the right skills today and building them for the future is key to closing the widening gap. In parallel, the rate of technological innovation continues to accelerate, forcing organizations to embrace new technologies, like artificial intelligence (AI), to achieve sustainable growth.

Moving forward, the most effective leaders will embrace the fast-moving market dynamics. They’ll invest in their people to help them acquire new skills and prioritize a culture that focuses on creating the best possible employee experience to ignite the potential of their workforce and business.

At SuccessConnect 2023, we are bringing together our global HR community, along with inspiration, ideas, and solutions – all in one place. You’ll have the opportunity to connect with experts, partners, and peers to exchange best practices, attend hands-on labs, and see demos of the latest product innovations with SAP SuccessFactors and partner solutions. You’ll see the transformative power of AI in helping organizations streamline HR processes and enhance the employee experience to achieve new levels of efficiency and engagement first-hand. You’ll gain the tools you need to ignite the potential of your total workforce and meet the demands of a changing world.

Whether you are new to SAP SuccessFactors solutions or a longtime SAP customer, here’s how you can get the most out of this year’s SuccessConnect event.

1. Join the Keynote and Learn More About the Power of AI for HR

In the keynote, the SAP SuccessFactors leadership team will take the stage to share what is top of mind for HR and how our latest innovations can help you build a future-ready workforce. Also, hear SAP customers discuss how they are adopting intelligent technologies such as conversational and generative AI to unlock valuable insights, automate tasks, and transform experiences for employees, managers, and HR leaders to achieve better business results. Josh Bersin, HR industry analyst and thought leader, will discuss the intersection of AI and skills and the urgent need for HR leaders to harness the power of talent intelligence and AI to attract, develop, and retain the best talent, including case studies that yield best practices for maximizing return on investment.

2. Explore Road Map Sessions and See What’s Coming

Get a front-row seat at product road map sessions to hear what’s new and what’s coming with our talent acquisition, core HR and payroll, learning and talent management, employee experience management, planning and analytics, mobile, AI, and sales performance management solutions. See how the latest investments in user experience (UX) are making a difference and get a detailed look at what is planned.

Plus, learn about exciting technology innovations that support SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management (HXM) Suite. Topics include integration, extensibility, security, system administration, and more. Attendees will have the opportunity to interact with product experts and ask questions during the live Q&A segment.

3. Experience Hands-On Lab Sessions

There is no better way to enhance your learning experience than with hands-on lab sessions. * Discover how to configure and use our products while getting your questions answered in real time. Topics include writing business rules to automate processes with the SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central solution, creating compelling stories in the SAP SuccessFactors People Analytics solution, exploring the latest version of goal management, enabling your learners to share their expertise using collections in the SAP SuccessFactors Learning solution, cultivating diversity, equity, and inclusion using SAP SuccessFactors solutions, and more.

4. Discover Best Practices from SAP SuccessFactors Customers

Hear practical tips from your peers for hiring using AI and automation, taking learner adoption to new levels with self-paced, mobile, and virtual learning, modernizing core HR processes in the cloud, creating value through AI-enabled HR, and so much more. HR leaders from companies such as Google, Delta Air Lines, Microsoft, PepsiCo, AMD, Lockheed Martin, BT Group, Coles, Mercado Libre, and many others will inspire you to think and act differently to ignite the potential of your total workforce. Plus, don’t miss the opportunity to engage in live Q&A with each of our customer speakers.

5. Meet SAP SuccessFactors Experts and Have Fun!

For attendees who enjoy engaging in discussions with our product, services, and support experts in a small setting, we invite you to join Meet the Experts to ask your burning questions and foster new connections. Make the most of various networking opportunities to engage with HR executives, peers, partners, industry analysts, and more. Plus, join us at TAO Nightclub for an exciting after-hours party on Tuesday, October 3. Come experience a night full of surprises, amazing food, and great music in a Balinese-inspired tropical oasis setting.

Register now for SuccessConnect on October 2-4, 2023 at the Venetian Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, and explore the session catalog so you can tailor your agenda according to your specific role and topics of interest. If you are unable to attend the event in Las Vegas, join us virtually by signing up for SuccessConnect Virtual on October 4-5, 2023.

*Hands-on lab sessions registration is required. Space is limited so speakers have time to answer attendee questions.

Lara Albert is global vice president of Solution Marketing at SAP SuccessFactors.