WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) announced today that L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) selected the RISE with SAP solution to help power the aerospace and defense company’s enterprise transformation initiative to streamline its ERP systems.

RISE with SAP will support L3Harris’ long-term strategy as it moves away from multiple ERP systems to a single platform. This single offering — which includes cloud ERP applications, cloud application services, SAP Business Technology Platform, testing services for SAP solutions and SAP Business Network for Procurement — will help L3Harris move to the cloud with greater confidence.

“This opportunity demonstrates how SAP solutions are truly capable of supporting our customers focused on defending our nation and critical infrastructure,” said Lloyd Adams, President, SAP North America, SAP. “Companies in the aerospace and defense industry can rely on RISE with SAP to find the security and agility they need. For L3Harris, this will give them the freedom to focus on what they do best, while our core technology helps position them for continued growth and innovation.”

The solutions carry an extra layer of security and confidence thanks to the availability from SAP National Security Services (SAP NS2) of a commercial regulated environment that provides a path for tailored cloud transformation while safeguarding critical applications and data. This allows customers to move to the cloud while safely serving their public sector clients and adhering to stringent cybersecurity regulations and strict compliance requirements.

SAP will support L3Harris’ deployment journey, with Microsoft as the supporting hyperscale cloud provider. The solution will be hosted on Microsoft Azure Government, enabling the scalability, flexibility and security necessary for sensitive government and national security workloads. The SAP and Microsoft partnership for RISE with SAP on the Microsoft Azure cloud computing platform enables customers to accelerate their business transformation and path to intelligent enterprise operations.

