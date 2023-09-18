SAP Announces Updated Timing of Third and Fourth Quarters 2023 Earnings Releases and Financial Analyst Calls

WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced the following schedule for the regular release of financial information for the third and fourth quarters 2023:

Q3 2023

Earnings release: October 18, 2023, 10:05 PM CEST / 9:05 PM BST / 4:05 PM EDT

Financial analyst call: October 18, 2023, 11:00 PM CEST / 10:00 PM BST / 5:00 PM EDT

Q4 2023

Earnings release: January 24, 2024, 6:00 AM CET / 5:00 AM GMT / 12:00 AM EST

Financial analyst call: January 24, 2024, 7:00 AM CET / 6:00 AM GMT / 1:00 AM EST



Note that the third quarter release takes place during Daylight Saving Time/Summer Time and the fourth quarter release during Standard Time.

