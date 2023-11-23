In today’s fast-paced and dynamic business environment, sustainability is no longer a buzzword; it’s a critical business priority. Investors and customers seek more sustainable business practices from their solution providers and enterprises are keenly focused on integrating sustainability into their operations. This is no easy lift, and it doesn’t happen overnight. Several challenges need to be addressed, including action planning, effective resource allocation, and prioritization.

For companies to act sustainably, responsibly, and efficiently, they must harness the power of data-driven decisions and advanced technology to reduce their carbon footprint and create sustainable product portfolios. Enter SAP and its broad ecosystem of industry cloud partners with a shared vision to help businesses become strategic, sustainable, intelligent enterprises.

Hack2Build Opens Door for Innovation and Sustainability

The Hack2Build event from SAP, organized by SAP Co-Innovation Lab, is an initiative designed to harness the creativity and speed of prototyping industry cloud solutions by SAP partners in days as opposed to weeks. At a September 2022 Hack2Build event, SAP partner Infosys presented a solution for organizations to identify, track, predict, and refine carbon emissions during sales and operations planning (S&OP) and make sustainable decisions. The solution, Sustainable S&OP and Carbon Footprint Management, was built using SAP Integrated Business Planning (SAP IBP) for Supply Chain, SAP S/4HANA, SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP), SAP Integration Suite, and SAP Sustainability Footprint Management.

Industry cloud solutions from SAP and partners can help you find a competitive edge Learn more

Framework for Tracking Emissions Leverages the Power of SAP’s Industry Cloud

Infosys’ carbon footprint solution calculates carbon emissions based on greenhouse gas protocols and global warming potential factors across an organization’s procurement, production, and distribution processes. It helps calculate key information, such as estimates of CO2e emissions per order level, thereby helping to make decisions that can ensure a smaller carbon footprint. The solution also provides an innovative framework to help companies identify, track, predict, and refine their carbon emissions numbers throughout the entire supply chain process.

SAP-Validated Partner Use Case Program Offers Momentum to Service Partner Solution

Infosys’ solution is part of the SAP-validated partner use case program. The program was established to give SAP service partners the ability to showcase, position, and promote solutions and spotlight their expertise of SAP Business Technology Platform, leveraging the power of SAP’s vast customer base and industry networks.

The SAP-validated partner use case program offers service partners the ability to:

Get amplified market reach : Increased visibility enables service partners to target a broader audience, opening doors to new markets and untapped opportunities. Leveraging SAP’s robust platform, partners can position themselves strategically and expand their global reach.

: Increased visibility enables service partners to target a broader audience, opening doors to new markets and untapped opportunities. Leveraging SAP’s robust platform, partners can position themselves strategically and expand their global reach. Collaborate and co-innovate : Participating in the SAP-validated partner use case program can foster collaboration with SAP experts, industry leaders, and customers.

: Participating in the SAP-validated partner use case program can foster collaboration with SAP experts, industry leaders, and customers. Access a dynamic ecosystem : Partners can benefit from SAP’s ecosystem, where they can collaborate, exchange knowledge, and share best practices with some of the industry’s best leaders.

: Partners can benefit from SAP’s ecosystem, where they can collaborate, exchange knowledge, and share best practices with some of the industry’s best leaders. Develop customer-centric solutions: The program helps put the customer at the core of solution development. Service partners can gain valuable customer insights though interactions facilitated by SAP, leading to better-tailored products and services that can precisely address users’ pain points.

The program presents opportunities for both customers and service partners to flourish. By achieving certification, service partners can earn credibility, expand market reach, and foster collaborative innovation with industry giants. Its streamlined processes help accelerate time-to-market, providing a significant advantage in today’s fast-paced business landscape.

Get the information, training, tools, and resources you need Visit the SAP Partner Portal site

The program unlocks a door to a dynamic ecosystem where partners can learn, grow, and develop customer-centric solutions that can meet industry demands head-on. For partners aiming to thrive in their respective industries, this program is a game changer. Service partners are encouraged to embrace the power of the SAP-validated partner use case program and transform their business.

“Infosys is delighted to publish the Infosys Sustainable S&OP and Carbon Footprint Management Solution through the SAP-validated partner use case program,” said Atul Chorbele, AVP at Infosys. “We are confident that customers across industries will benefit from adopting this solution.”

Holger Brammer, Global Partner Ecosystem vice president at SAP, praised this partner solution and the development process: “It was impressive to see how fast Infosys developed this solution on SAP BTP and integrated it with SAP S/4HANA, SAP IBP, and SAP Sustainability Footprint Management. I’m quite confident that this solution will resonate very well with customers.”

To learn how to build industry innovation on SAP BTP and the SAP-validated partner use case program or get more information about validated use cases on the SAP PartnerEdge site, contact Lucca Sperl, industry cloud innovation program lead. To learn more about Infosys’ solution, visit here.

Vidya Gugnani is senior director and industry cloud ecosystem lead for Strategic Partners, North America at SAP.

Nitin Majahan is COE lead for SAP Industrial Manufacturing at Infosys.

Top image courtesy of SAP employee Karsten Hohage