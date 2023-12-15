SAP Recognized as a Leader in 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data Integration Tools

We are proud to announce that Gartner has recognized SAP as a Leader in its 2023 Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools for the 16th consecutive time.

To achieve true digital transformation, organizations must have seamless access to their mission-critical business data no matter where it resides. Yet with data landscapes distributed among different applications and systems both in the cloud and on premises, organizations spend countless resources extracting, rebuilding, and integrating their data.

By leveraging the right data integration tools and strategies, organizations can easily discover, connect, integrate, govern, and orchestrate their data assets. Data integration offerings from SAP deliver trusted, relevant, and timely information to enable customers to simplify their data landscape and unleash the power of business data. Our primary solutions include SAP Datasphere, SAP Data Intelligence Cloud, SAP Data Services, and SAP Integration Suite. These offerings are part of SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP).

Gartner evaluated 21 vendors and named SAP a Leader based on our “ability to execute” and “completeness of vision.” We believe this recognition serves as acknowledgment of SAP’s continued commitment to providing our customers with world-class data integration tools.

Unleash the Power of Business Data

Data integration is necessary for customers to gain intelligent, relevant, and contextual insights for better decision-making. However, without the right data management approach and technology, companies can face an uphill battle in integrating, processing, curating, governing, and augmenting their data.

SAP takes a business data fabric approach, which goes beyond a traditional data fabric. A business data fabric is a data management architecture that delivers an integrated, semantically rich data layer over underlying data landscapes to provide users with scalable access to their data without duplication.

It eliminates the need to recreate the business context that was lost from extracting and replicating data. This gives users the ability to accelerate their decision-making with trust and confidence, knowing they always have the complete picture of their data regardless of where it is stored or how it was designed.

SAP Datasphere — and its open data ecosystem — is the foundation for a business data fabric. It equips any organization to deliver meaningful data to every data consumer — with business context and logic intact. SAP Datasphere helps customers:

Accelerate time-to-value by automatically reusing the semantical definitions and associations from SAP applications Enrich all data projects: Harmonize heterogeneous data into a business semantic model of diverse data landscape

Harmonize heterogeneous data into a business semantic model of diverse data landscape Simplify the data landscape: Access all data across hybrid and cloud environments no matter where it resides

With a unified experience for data integration, data cataloging, semantic modeling, data warehousing, data federation, and data virtualization, SAP Datasphere enables data professionals to easily distribute authoritative business data — with business context and logic preserved — across the data landscape.

Since the launch of SAP Datasphere, we have seen tremendous growth of customers innovating with this technology. For example, Messer CIO David Johnston describes his experience with the solution this way:“The business data fabric architecture enables us to bring SAP and non-SAP data together in the seamless and self-service way we’ve been envisioning. SAP Datasphere provided us with a solution to build a harmonized layer, or business data fabric, across SAP and non-SAP, cloud or on-premise data sources, making the best use of our existing investments in SAP, Microsoft Azure, Salesforce, and Oracle.”

Next Steps

For over 16 years, data integration tools from SAP have enabled our customers to turn disjoined data assets into actionable business insights at scale. Take the next step and begin your business data fabric journey today:

Kaiser Larsen is vice president of Data and Analytics at SAP.

