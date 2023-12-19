SAP Is a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Financial Planning Software

We are proud to announce that Gartner has recognized SAP as a Leader in its 2023 Magic Quadrant for Financial Planning Software.

At SAP, our commitment extends beyond traditional financial planning and analysis (FP&A), reaching across the entire enterprise of financial professionals. To achieve a comprehensive FP&A transformation, organizations need effortless access to crucial finance data, regardless of its location. In a landscape where financial information is dispersed across various applications, files, and systems – both on premise and in the cloud – organizations often expend significant resources on extracting, rebuilding, and integrating their financial data to deliver forecasts and simulations.

SAP Analytics Cloud: Make decisions without doubt Learn more

By harnessing cutting-edge FP&A software tools and adopting strategic approaches, organizations can seamlessly explore, connect, integrate, govern, and orchestrate their planning and analysis. SAP’s solutions for financial planning and analysis can provide a reliable foundation for finance information, delivering trustworthy, pertinent, and timely financial insights. This can streamline finance data, helping to maximize business information potential. Simultaneously, it can foster an analytics-driven approach to planning and decision-making. Our primary solution for financial planning and analysis is SAP Analytics Cloud. This solution is part of SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP).

Gartner evaluated 16 vendors and named SAP a Leader based on our “ability to execute” and “completeness of vision.” We believe this recognition serves as an acknowledgment of SAP’s continued commitment to providing our customers with world-class financial planning software.

This graphic was published by Gartner, Inc. as part of a larger research document and should be evaluated in the context of the entire document. The Gartner document is available upon request from SAP here. Click to enlarge.

Future-Proof Your Organization with SAP Solutions for xP&A

Our focus on accelerating planning and analysis (xP&A) is achieved by integrating with SAP S/4HANA Cloud and other SAP applications. This integration helps enable swift planning cycles, providing live access to actuals and plans. Customers can use our solutions to help extend their planning and analysis across the enterprise to facilitate seamlessly connected financial, workforce, sales, and supply chain plans. By adopting this approach, SAP customers can react quickly to changes and increase decision-making agility and performance no matter what events unfold.

A pivotal aspect of our approach involves harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning for everyday planning. With a single click, our users can activate predictive analytics, allowing for insights with greater ease and speed. The AI capabilities within SAP Analytics Cloud are helping organizations unlock the full potential of their data and derive greater value from analytics and planning. With these capabilities, planners can model a wide range of scenarios and generate more accurate forecasts and plans.

We are committed to instilling unwavering confidence in plans by meticulously ensuring the trustworthiness of data. Leveraging the powerful combination of SAP Datasphere and SAP Analytics Cloud, we go beyond traditional boundaries to help harmonize planning data seamlessly across SAP and third-party sources, presenting natively integrated plans that can form a reliable foundation for strategic decision-making.

This approach has yielded tangible benefits for organizations such as Watco and F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG. These SAP Analytics Cloud customers have experienced firsthand the transformative impact of having their planning data seamlessly integrated, resulting in enhanced precision and efficacy in their planning and analysis endeavors. With our holistic approach, we help pave the way for you to navigate the complex landscape of financial planning with confidence, working to ensure your business decisions are backed by a foundation of accurate and planning-ready data.

Next Steps

SAP is dedicated to advancing financial planning and analysis through our suite of financial planning software tools. Our commitment is reflected in the seamless transformation of financial data into actionable insights at scale for our customers. If you’re poised to unlock the full potential of your financial data and elevate your FP&A capabilities, explore the next steps with the resources provided:

Dan Yu is senior vice president of SAP Business Technology Platform.

Get the latest SAP news delivered right to your inbox Subscribe today

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Financial Planning Software, Regina Crowder, Matthew Mowrey, Vaughan Archer, 5 December 2023

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Top image courtesy of SAP employee Laurentia-Iulia Pavel.