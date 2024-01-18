>
I’m thrilled to share a sneak peek of our SAP TechEd program for 2024, which brings together developers, practitioners, enterprise architects, and global IT leaders to explore SAP’s latest innovations and gain hands-on learning.

This year, we’re offering three unique and convenient event experiences so customers and partners can build skills and meet 1:1 with SAP experts.

SAP TechEd Virtual

Held October 8-9, 2024, the free two-day virtual event will deliver SAP technology news and announcements via global keynotes, technical and developer enablement, and engaging sessions of live and pre-recorded content for everyone across the globe.  

SAP TechEd On Tour

Taking place on multiple dates throughout the year, the single-day in-person events hosted across the globe by SAP experts and the SAP Community will deliver deep learning, networking, and hands-on engagement. Locations will range in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC), and Asian-Pacific and Japan (APJ) regions.  

ASUG Tech Connect, in partnership with SAP TechEd, West Palm Beach, Florida

From November 12-14, 2024, the major three-day event stopover on the SAP TechEd program tour will deliver visionary keynotes, technical education and enablement, expert-led sessions, and a full-scale show floor community experience with networking, best practices, and hands-on engagement.  

I can’t wait to see everyone at an SAP TechEd event in 2024! 

JG Chirapurath is chief marketing and solutions officer for SAP BTP.

