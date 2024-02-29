SAP Releases Integrated Report 2023 and Files Annual Report 2023 on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission 

WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that it has filed the SAP Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and it is accessible online at www.sap.com/investors/sap-2023-annual-report-form-20f. SAP also announced that the SAP Integrated Report 2023 is now available and accessible online at www.sapintegratedreport.com. The SAP Integrated Report 2023, which discusses the company’s social, environmental, and financial performance, is the 12th integrated report the company has issued.

You can access PDF versions of the SAP Integrated Report 2023 and the SAP Annual Report 2023 on Form 20-F at our Investor Relations website www.sap.com/investor. A hard copy of the audited consolidated financial statements can also be requested free of charge by sending an email to investor@sap.com or via phone +49 6227 7-67336.

Visit the SAP News Center. Follow SAP on Twitter at @SAPNews.

About SAP

SAP’s strategy is to help every business run as an intelligent, sustainable enterprise. As a market leader in enterprise application software, we help companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: SAP customers generate 87% of total global commerce. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers’ businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. We simplify technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want – without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enables business and public customers across 26 industries globally to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people’s lives. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

Note to editors:

To preview and download broadcast-standard stock footage and press photos digitally, please visit www.sap.com/photos. On this platform, you can find high resolution material for your media channels.

For customers interested in learning more about SAP products:

Global Customer Center: +49 180 534-34-24

United States Only: 1 (800) 872-1SAP (1-800-872-1727)

For more information, financial community only:

Anthony Coletta, +49 (6227) 7-60437, investor@sap.com, CET

Follow SAP Investor Relations on LinkedIn.

For more information, press only:

Joellen Perry, +1 (650) 445-6780, joellen.perry@sap.com, PT

Daniel Reinhardt, +49 (6227) 7-40201, daniel.reinhardt@sap.com, CET

SAP Press Room; press@sap.com