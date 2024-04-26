Information About Upcoming Merger of Hybris Gesellschaft mit beschränkter Haftung into SAP SE

Publication of SAP SE, Walldorf,
pursuant to Sec. 62 para. 3 sent. 2 half sent. 1 UmwG
– Information about upcoming merger –
- It is intended to merge Hybris Gesellschaft mit beschränkter Haftung (local court of München, HRB 124384) as transferring company in the course of a simplified group merger into SAP SE as acquiring company. Therefore, the assets of Hybris Gesellschaft mit beschränkter Haftung in its entirety together with all rights and obligations are transferred to SAP SE with effectiveness as of 1 January 2024, 0:00 a.m. (“effective merger date”). From the effective merger date to the date of the expiry of Hybris Gesellschaft mit beschränkter Haftung pursuant to Sec. 20 para. 1 No.2 UmwG
all acts and businesses undertaken by Hybris Gesellschaft mit beschränkter Haftung shall be deemed to have been undertaken for the account of SAP SE.
SAP SE is the sole shareholder of Hybris Gesellschaft mit beschränkter Haftung. A merger resolution of the acquiring company SAP SE is not necessary pursuant to Sec. 62 para. 1 sent. 1 UmwG. A resolution of the general meeting of Shareholders of SAP SE on the approval of the merger agreement is also not required because SAP SE as the acquiring company holds the share capital of Hybris Gesellschaft mit beschränkter Haftung in full. Since SAP SE holds all shares in Hybris Gesellschaft mit beschränkter Haftung, the preparation of a merger report, a merger audit and an audit report is not required pursuant to Secs. 8 para. 3 sent. 3 no. 1 a), 9 para. 2, 12 para. 3, 60 UmwG.
- The stakeholders of SAP SE with a combined holding of one-twentieth of the share capital of the company are herewith advised of their right to request the convention of a general meeting to decide on the approval of the merger (Sec. 62 para. 2 sent. 1, para. 3 sent. 3 UmwG).
- A resolution of the shareholder’s meeting of Hybris Gesellschaft mit beschränkter Haftung on the approval of the merger agreement is not required pursuant to section 62 para. 4 sent. 1 UmwG because SAP SE is the sole shareholder of Hybris Gesellschaft mit beschränkter Haftung.
- As of the date of this announcement, the following documents can be assessed by the links below:
- The draft merger agreement between SAP SE and Hybris Gesellschaft mit beschränkter Haftung.
- The annual financial statements and, where required, the annual reports of the companies who are parties to the merger for the fiscal years 2021, 2022, 2023:
2021 SAP SE Statutory Financial Statements and Review of Operations (HGB)
2022 SAP SE Statutory Financial Statements and Review of Operations (HGB)
2023 SAP SE Statutory Financial Statements and Review of Operations (HGB)
2021 Hybris Gesellschaft mit beschränkter Haftung Financial Statements
2022 Hybris Gesellschaft mit beschränkter Haftung Financial Statements
2023 Hybris Gesellschaft mit beschränkter Haftung Financial Statements
SAP SE, April 26, 2024
The Board of Directors