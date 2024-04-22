WALLDORF — SAP SE today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

“We’re off to a great start in 2024 and we’re confident we’ll achieve our goals for the year. Looking ahead, we have powerful growth drivers in place – Business AI, cross-selling across our cloud portfolio, and winning new customers particularly in the midmarket. The strength of our current cloud backlog reaching a record growth rate is a testament to that momentum. Our transformation program is also well on track and will help us to capture this growth and increase efficiency.”

Christian Klein, CEO