WALLDORF — SAP SE today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.
- Cloud revenue up 24% and up 25% at constant currencies, supported by 32% Cloud ERP Suite revenue growth at constant currencies
- Current cloud backlog of €14.2 billion, up 27% and up 28% at constant currencies
- IFRS cloud gross profit up 27%, non-IFRS cloud gross profit up 27% and up 28% at constant currencies
- IFRS operating loss of –€0.8 billion due to a €2.2 billion restructuring provision
- Non-IFRS operating profit up 16% and up 19% at constant currencies even including higher share-based compensation resulting from strong share price increase
- Outlook 2024 reaffirmed
“We’re off to a great start in 2024 and we’re confident we’ll achieve our goals for the year. Looking ahead, we have powerful growth drivers in place – Business AI, cross-selling across our cloud portfolio, and winning new customers particularly in the midmarket. The strength of our current cloud backlog reaching a record growth rate is a testament to that momentum. Our transformation program is also well on track and will help us to capture this growth and increase efficiency.”
Christian Klein, CEO
“In the first quarter we successfully kicked off the implementation of our transformation program thereby allowing us to focus our investments on the Business AI opportunity while decoupling expense from revenue growth. We are also very pleased by the unabated growth momentum of the Cloud ERP Suite, reflecting the market’s secular shift towards integrated cloud solutions.”
Dominik Asam, CFO
