Ardent Partners Positions SAP Fieldglass as a Market Leader for Vendor Management Systems

“SAP Fieldglass has consistently set the bar for the extended workforce solutions industry through a blend of innovation, advanced analytics, and total talent management functionality.” That is Ardent Partners’ assessment of the leading role SAP Fieldglass plays in the marketplace for vendor management systems. In its 2024 Vendor Management System (VMS) Technology Advisor report, it has positioned SAP Fieldglass as a Market Leader.

This recognition is especially gratifying as we continue to invest in enhancements and new functionality that make the SAP Fieldglass portfolio the benchmark for VMS innovation. Every day, we focus on empowering organizations to:

Automate the procurement of external workers and services

Build a strong external workforce and talent ecosystem

Enable visibility across their extended workforce

Use analytics and machine learning to engage and manage top talent

Track and report on all their external workers

Onboard, manage, and pay multiple resources for multiple assignments

Because of our focus on innovation, we all know the best is yet to come. New enhancements include the use of generative AI to help create and translate job descriptions, as well as to help produce statement of work descriptions. Even more powerful AI enhancements are planned for later this year that will continue to enhance productivity and streamline processes across hiring and workforce management. We will also continue to improve the user experience. And for midsize organizations, we are planning to deliver out-of-the-box solutions that are simpler to deploy.

We will continue to deliver innovations that enable organizations to deploy total workforce management – referred to as “total talent management” by Ardent Partners – across the enterprise.

Drive agility and resilience with a well-managed external workforce Discover how

Recognizing the Strengths of SAP Fieldglass

“With a firm commitment to extended workforce innovation and the integration of AI-based tools into total talent management, SAP Fieldglass continues to deliver next-generation automation and powerful value within the Future of Work movement,” said Christopher J. Dwyer, SVP of Research at Ardent Partners and author of the new study. “SAP Fieldglass remains an ideal platform for both procurement and HR leaders to reimagine their contingent workforce initiatives and transform the ways non-employee talent supports work optimization.”

In its assessment of SAP Fieldglass solutions, Ardent Partners highlighted some of the portfolio’s strengths. Here are excerpts from the report:

Spend management integration: “SAP Fieldglass is a pioneer in delivering the ‘spend management’ attributes of extended workforce management via on-demand supplier intelligence and guided, proactive spend and financial data. With its tight integration into SAP Ariba solutions, SAP Fieldglass Vendor Management System enables users with a series of real-time insights into the critical spend components of the external workforce.”

“SAP Fieldglass is a pioneer in delivering the ‘spend management’ attributes of extended workforce management via on-demand supplier intelligence and guided, proactive spend and financial data. With its tight integration into SAP Ariba solutions, SAP Fieldglass Vendor Management System enables users with a series of real-time insights into the critical spend components of the external workforce.” Automation of statement of work (SOW) management: “SAP Fieldglass offers a powerful SOW management and services procurement module that was designed to optimize this extended workforce subcategory in a data-driven, value-added manner. This solution offers a unique and flexible design that enhances SOW creation, management, and reconciliation.”

“SAP Fieldglass offers a powerful SOW management and services procurement module that was designed to optimize this extended workforce subcategory in a data-driven, value-added manner. This solution offers a unique and flexible design that enhances SOW creation, management, and reconciliation.” A “one-stop” experience for talent information: “SAP Build Work Zone offers real-time visibility into all workforce (both extended and traditional) attributes through a centralized entry point that brings together SAP Fieldglass, other SAP systems (particularly SAP SuccessFactors and SAP Ariba), and third-party integrations. SAP Build Work Zone can serve as a powerful ‘one-stop shop’ experience for critical talent information.”

“SAP Build Work Zone offers real-time visibility into all workforce (both extended and traditional) attributes through a centralized entry point that brings together SAP Fieldglass, other SAP systems (particularly SAP SuccessFactors and SAP Ariba), and third-party integrations. SAP Build Work Zone can serve as a powerful ‘one-stop shop’ experience for critical talent information.” AI leadership: “SAP Fieldglass is at the forefront to AI revolution with its fully-embedded generative AI capabilities, including advanced job description automation, real-time talent recommendations, and on-demand pay rate intelligence. The company has built on its already-robust predictive analytics and scenario-building capabilities with added AI-led functionality that provides real-time rate guidance.”

“SAP Fieldglass is at the forefront to AI revolution with its fully-embedded generative AI capabilities, including advanced job description automation, real-time talent recommendations, and on-demand pay rate intelligence. The company has built on its already-robust predictive analytics and scenario-building capabilities with added AI-led functionality that provides real-time rate guidance.” Total workforce management: “SAP Fieldglass is focused on delivering comprehensive ‘total workforce management’ with an offering that combines external workforce and FTE management with a single, global view. Key integrations with SAP SuccessFactors build on this solution with connections into SAP Analytics Cloud reporting, human capital offerings (like learning and development), candidate experience automation, and a ‘recommendation engine’ that is embedded across the talent acquisition process.”

Ardent Partners’ assessment also praised how SAP Fieldglass solutions can simplify assignment management, calling it a “core differentiator.” For managing light industrial, blue collar, and services-heavy labor for asset-heavy industries, the SAP Fieldglass portfolio includes end-to-end capabilities like timeclocks and badging, purchase order management, equipment tracking, resource management, and dynamic bill rate management.

Recommendations from Ardent Partners

How do SAP Fieldglass solutions fit the needs of organizations looking to purchase a new VMS, or upgrade from their current one? “SAP Fieldglass deserves strong consideration from enterprises that are seeking a trusted, global, innovative, end-to-end provider that presents cutting-edge technology that converges with total talent management and artificial intelligence,” Ardent Partners concludes. The report suggests the portfolio deserves consideration for these customer scenarios:

“Businesses that desire AI-led tools and technology to guide talent decisions, fuse intelligence into workforce management, and provide real-time staffing insights.”

“Companies that need a VMS partner that can optimize enterprise-level services procurement spend and SOW management with innovative functionality.”

“Organizations that seek a VMS platform that focuses on Future of Work readiness and skills-based hiring.”

Vish Baliga is chief technology officer for SAP Fieldglass.

Receive weekly news highlights from the SAP News Center Sign up for our newsletter

Ardent Partners’ 2024 Vendor Management System (VMS) Technology Advisor is designed to help procurement, human resources, human capital, and talent acquisition executives navigate the complex and mature VMS solutions marketplace. This report analyzes and assesses the primary VMS solution providers in the marketplace today. You can read the full report here.