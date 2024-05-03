SAP Signavio Is a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Process Mining Platforms

In the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Process Mining, SAP Signavio has once again been recognized as a Leader in the market based on Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

This is the second year in a row that SAP Signavio has been positioned as a Leader in the report. We believe that this positioning implies that SAP Signavio is a key driver for SAP’s growth and long-term strategy.

According to the Gartner Magic Quadrant research methodology, “Leaders execute well against their current vision and are well positioned for tomorrow.”

Our solutions solve today’s real and diverse customer use cases — operational excellence, compliance, automation, transformation, etc.– and recognizes that we have a compelling vision for a future in which process automation and process AI open up new opportunities for our customers and partners.

SAP Signavio continues to focus on ensuring the long-term success of all of our customers and partners.

Revenue NSW

In the Australian state of New South Wales, the tax collected by Revenue NSW accounts for more than 35% of finances, helping fund essential services, from healthcare to education and policing.

With a vision to be the world’s most innovative and customer-centric revenue agency, Revenue NSW set out with a very specific objective: it wanted to analyze cases in which clients had overpaid land tax to identify why these overpayments occur and what experience clients received when obtaining refunds. This analysis would not only help reduce overpayment volumes and improve the client experience, but also enable the agency to work more efficiently for its diverse stakeholders.

“As part of our Aspire 2032 strategy, our vision is to be the world’s most innovative and customer-centric revenue collection agency,” shared Jocelyn Yem, director of Strategy and Innovation at Revenue NSW.”‘Embrace Innovation’ is one of our strategic focus areas, where we can respond to our customers’ needs by embedding a culture of continuous improvement. SAP Signavio Process Intelligence has helped us achieve our first stage in this journey.”

“SAP Signavio Process Intelligence has painted a clear picture of why clients pay too much land tax and how we can process refunds smoothly, along with a detailed road map to help us put these insights into action,” confirmed Sabrina Bazouni, director of Land Tax at Revenue NSW.

Fujitsu Limited

Recognizing the wide-ranging effect of business process transformation solutions, Fujitsu Limited has embraced SAP Signavio solutions across its operations and portfolio.

At one of its manufacturing plants in Japan, Fujitsu used the SAP Signavio Process Intelligence solution to gather process execution data directly from the shop floor into the continuous improvement model the company had been using for many years. Integrating process data into the Kaizen discussions delivered never-before-seen insights, which helped the company further optimize its shop-floor processes and transform their Kaizen from traditional to digital, using process mining to generate data-driven insights.

This firsthand experience of the solutions has also allowed Fujitsu to enrich its customer offerings with new frameworks, insights, and tools that can help customers realign their organizations and make changes at speed.

Having seen the potential of SAP Signavio solutions, Fujitsu now plans to extend its use both internally and externally. One such planned initiative involves combining the concepts of the digital twin on an organization and the intelligent enterprise, using business process transformation solutions as the mechanism of change.

Dee Houchen is global head of Market Impact for SAP Signavio.

