WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) announced today that it is adjusting its dividend policy effective immediately.
The new policy is to pay a dividend amounting to at least 40% of the SAP Group’s non-IFRS profit after tax from continuing operations (previously: at least 40% of the group’s IFRS profit after tax).
This change is intended to reduce volatility in the dividend payout ratio and ensure close alignment between dividend payout and financial performance.
