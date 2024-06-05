WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) announced today that it is adjusting its dividend policy effective immediately.

The new policy is to pay a dividend amounting to at least 40% of the SAP Group’s non-IFRS profit after tax from continuing operations (previously: at least 40% of the group’s IFRS profit after tax).

This change is intended to reduce volatility in the dividend payout ratio and ensure close alignment between dividend payout and financial performance.

