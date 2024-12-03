Unlocking New Possibilities with Amazon Nova Models on SAP’s Generative AI Hub

At SAP, we are committed to delivering transformative AI technologies that drive meaningful business impact. Today, at AWS re:Invent 2024, we’re thrilled to unveil the immediate availability of Amazon’s new foundation models (FMs) — Amazon Nova Micro, Amazon Nova Lite, and Amazon Nova Pro — through SAP’s generative AI hub, a capability of SAP AI Core, adding to existing access to Anthropic Claude and Amazon Titan models from Amazon Bedrock.

The generative AI hub enables enterprise customers to easily access a broad range of commercial and open-source large language models (LLMs) in a safe and secure environment. This milestone marks a new chapter in our long-standing partnership with AWS, combining SAP’s AI innovations and enterprise expertise with Amazon’s latest and most advanced AI capabilities and technology solutions to unlock powerful opportunities for businesses.

Amazon Nova joins a growing portfolio of top-tier commercial and open-source models available through the generative AI hub. By making the new Amazon Nova models publicly available simultaneously with their release on AWS, SAP helps ensure that customers can immediately leverage the latest innovations to build AI-driven solutions that harness the full business context in SAP data.

Tailored AI Solutions for Every Need

The Amazon Nova release includes three state-of-the-art understanding models that are available today, enabling businesses to choose the right model for their unique needs:

Amazon Nova Micro: Text-only model that delivers the lowest latency responses at very low cost

Text-only model that delivers the lowest latency responses at very low cost Amazon Nova Lite: Very low-cost multimodal model that is lightning fast for processing image, video, and text inputs

Very low-cost multimodal model that is lightning fast for processing image, video, and text inputs Amazon Nova Pro: Highly capable multimodal model with the best combination of accuracy, speed, and cost for a wide range of tasks

With these models now accessible through the generative AI hub, developers can efficiently leverage them alongside the extensive capabilities of SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) to build and scale AI-powered solutions that seamlessly work with SAP applications.

Streamlined Access and Integration

SAP’s generative AI hub helps simplify how businesses access and deploy advanced AI models. The Amazon Nova models, alongside other leading offerings, are available through a unified interface deeply integrated with SAP BTP. This helps ensure customers can automate workflows with precision, build multimodal AI solutions tailored to specific challenges, and fully utilize the business context embedded in SAP data.

By combining Amazon Nova models with SAP BTP services like workflow automation and vector databases, businesses can develop customized AI solutions that can scale effortlessly. For example, developers can create new skills for Joule, SAP’s AI copilot, leveraging Amazon Nova models and SAP HANA’s vector capabilities to process enterprise-specific data. This helps ensure AI outputs are not only accurate and relevant but also actionable, driving measurable results across operations.

SAP and AWS: Unlocking the Future of Business AI

The availability of Amazon Nova models on the generative AI hub marks a significant milestone in SAP’s long-standing collaboration with AWS. Together, we continue to address critical enterprise challenges such as data security, regulatory compliance, and scalability, ensuring businesses can confidently adopt AI solutions that deliver tangible value. This partnership underscores our shared vision of making advanced AI accessible and impactful for businesses worldwide, unlocking new levels of efficiency and innovation.

With access to Amazon Nova Micro, Amazon Nova Lite, and Amazon Nova Pro, SAP customers can reimagine their operations — automating workflows, enhancing insights, and driving complex decisions. We’re excited to see how our customers and partners leverage these capabilities to achieve impactful business outcomes.

Learn more about innovating with SAP Business AI and the new Nova models.