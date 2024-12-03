GROW with SAP on AWS: Unlocking Agility, Innovation, and AI-Powered Cloud ERP

The rapid pace of digital transformation is reshaping how businesses operate, pushing companies to adopt more agile, efficient, and innovative solutions. Today, I’m excited to announce a significant step forward in our mission to help companies of all sizes harness the full potential of cloud computing through our strengthened collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS). Together, SAP and AWS are introducing GROW with SAP on AWS, an initiative that merges SAP’s enterprise resource planning (ERP) expertise with AWS’s robust cloud infrastructure, offering organizations a streamlined path to modernize their operations and unlock new business opportunities.

This integration represents more than just a technical achievement – it’s a strategic milestone in our commitment to delivering exceptional value to our customers of all sizes. It highlights the capabilities of GROW with SAP on AWS, exploring its technical foundation and the transformative impact it can have on businesses embracing SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition to drive innovation and operational excellence.

What Exactly Is GROW with SAP on AWS?

Grow without limits and build your own breakthroughs with a ready-to-run cloud ERP Learn more

At its core, GROW with SAP is a comprehensive cloud ERP solution designed to help businesses adopt SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition quickly and effectively. By leveraging AWS’s global infrastructure, this offering can provide a ready-to-run cloud ERP system that integrates industry best practices, preconfigured processes, and continuous innovation. Our customers have consistently told us they need three things: seamless scalability, ironclad security, and the ability to innovate rapidly. This new offering delivers on all three fronts. Key features of GROW with SAP include prebuilt industry solutions for a broad array of manufacturing-centric and services-centric industries; rapid deployment using guided tools and methodologies like the SAP Activate process; scalability and flexibility; and embedded AI capabilities that are built into our end-to-end processes to enable real-time insights and process automation.

By leveraging AWS’s global infrastructure with SAP’s deep enterprise expertise, GROW with SAP on AWS via AWS Marketplace can empower businesses to adopt a modern, intelligent ERP system designed for agility, scalability, and innovation. It brings together the best of SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition and AWS’s cloud capabilities and offers a comprehensive solution tailored to meet the evolving needs of businesses. Here’s how it helps deliver value:

Empowering financial and operational excellence with AI-driven insights: GROW with SAP integrates SAP Business AI-powered processes, enabling businesses to make faster and more accurate decisions through real-time, data-driven insights and actionable recommendations. With Amazon Bedrock models available through SAP’s generative AI hub, customers can innovate further by embedding generative AI into core business processes. For CFOs, this can mean enhanced financial control, compliance, and cost optimization. For COOs, the solution helps streamline operations with AI automation, boosting productivity and enabling scalable infrastructure for agile business growth. It also improves cross-functional collaboration, encouraging innovation and efficiency. These features help CFOs and COOs improve overall financial performance and operational flexibility, setting their organizations up for long-term success.

GROW with SAP integrates SAP Business AI-powered processes, enabling businesses to make faster and more accurate decisions through real-time, data-driven insights and actionable recommendations. With Amazon Bedrock models available through SAP’s generative AI hub, customers can innovate further by embedding generative AI into core business processes. For CFOs, this can mean enhanced financial control, compliance, and cost optimization. For COOs, the solution helps streamline operations with AI automation, boosting productivity and enabling scalable infrastructure for agile business growth. It also improves cross-functional collaboration, encouraging innovation and efficiency. These features help CFOs and COOs improve overall financial performance and operational flexibility, setting their organizations up for long-term success. Comprehensive SaaS ERP built for industry needs: At its core, GROW with SAP can provide a full-featured, software-as-a-service (SaaS) ERP solution designed to address both product- and service-centric industries. Leveraging over 50 years of SAP’s expertise in helping customers run at their best, the solution comes with prebuilt industry-specific capabilities. Its modular structure helps ensure customers can future-proof their operations by easily adding advanced features or new functionalities as their needs evolve.

At its core, GROW with SAP can provide a full-featured, software-as-a-service (SaaS) ERP solution designed to address both product- and service-centric industries. Leveraging over 50 years of SAP’s expertise in helping customers run at their best, the solution comes with prebuilt industry-specific capabilities. Its modular structure helps ensure customers can future-proof their operations by easily adding advanced features or new functionalities as their needs evolve. Faster rollouts and prebuilt processes: The solution helps accelerate time-to-value by offering preconfigured processes, guided tools, and proven methodologies like SAP Activate. These elements can ensure a predictable implementation scope and timeline, helping business go live in months – a significant improvement over traditional ERP deployment approaches.

Accelerate Deployment with AWS Marketplace

The availability of GROW with SAP on AWS through the AWS Marketplace allows for customers to work collaboratively with joint SAP and AWS partners to quickly implement and scale their ERP systems. Key benefits include:

Simplified procurement and billing: AWS Marketplace offers an integrated purchasing experience, reducing administrative overhead and accelerating adoption. Customers can procure GROW with SAP alongside complementary SAP solutions available on AWS Marketplace, consolidating billing into one unified invoice for easier financial management.

AWS Marketplace offers an integrated purchasing experience, reducing administrative overhead and accelerating adoption. Customers can procure GROW with SAP alongside complementary SAP solutions available on AWS Marketplace, consolidating billing into one unified invoice for easier financial management. Accelerate seamless deployment: By partnering with designated GROW with SAP and AWS experts, businesses can deploy a ready-to-run SaaS ERP on AWS in a matter of months versus years with traditional approaches. This approach can reduce complexity and ensure predictable outcomes, allowing companies to focus on achieving business goals rather than navigating lengthy implementation cycles.

Why GROW with SAP Stands Out

The combination of SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition and AWS infrastructure creates a transformative platform for businesses looking to modernize their operations. With embedded intelligence, modular design, rapid deployment options, and seamless integration through AWS Marketplace, GROW with SAP on AWS is more than just an ERP solution – it’s a strategic enabler for digital transformation. For organizations seeking to stay competitive in today’s fast-paced digital economy, GROW with SAP on AWS offers not just a path forward but a platform for continuous innovation and growth.

Looking Ahead: The Future of Cloud ERP

The introduction of GROW with SAP on AWS represents more than just a technological advancement; it’s a paradigm shift in how businesses approach ERP adoption. By combining the strength of SAP’s enterprise expertise and AWS’s cloud innovation, this solution creates a powerful foundation for digital transformation. Together, we’re not just helping businesses adapt to change – we’re empowering them to drive it.

As organizations continue navigating an increasingly digital economy, solutions like GROW with SAP on AWS via AWS Marketplace offer a clear path toward agility and resilience. Whether you are a mid-sized company looking to modernize or an enterprise seeking advanced AI-driven insights, this collaboration can provide the tools you need to succeed in today’s competitive landscape. I’m particularly excited about how this collaboration will enable our customers to leverage the full potential of our partnership.

For more information about how GROW with SAP on AWS can transform your business operations, reach out to your SAP representative or visit our website.

Jan Gilg is president and chief product officer for Cloud ERP at SAP.