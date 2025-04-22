Businesses that innovate quickly do not just keep up in the market, they lead. Starting today, SAP S/4HANA Cloud customers gain a powerful competitive edge with full access to SAP Build.

This solution helps developers create, extend, and automate business applications faster using AI-powered, code-first, and low-code tools.

SAP Build has been designed as the optimal way to extend SAP S/4HANA Cloud and other business applications. Thousands of customers are already experiencing up to 3x faster development speeds with SAP Build according to recent analyst research — and now we’ve made it even better.

We are making it dramatically easier for SAP S/4HANA Cloud customers to develop with SAP Build. Starting today, all SAP Build capabilities, along with SAP HANA Cloud, are included in SAP S/4HANA Cloud.

Combined with deep technical integration, this unified offering empowers customers to quickly extend and personalize their SAP S/4HANA Cloud systems using AI-powered application development and automation, while maintaining a clean core and eliminating additional licensing or budgeting complexity.

SAP Build now fully included with SAP S/4HANA Cloud packages

New pricing and packaging for SAP Build provides customers with a frictionless way to innovate by gaining the freedom to choose the right tool for every job — whether it’s AI-powered code-first or low-code development, no more complexity of multiple licenses. Additionally, SAP Build and SAP HANA Cloud are now included in SAP Cloud ERP Private packages, meaning SAP S/4HANA Cloud customers can jumpstart all their development without needing to purchase additional licenses.

Lower total cost of ownership (TCO): The new commercial approach for SAP Build alongside SAP S/4HANA Cloud significantly lowers TCO through flexible and cost-efficient model, optimizing resource usage while reducing operational overhead. By integrating seamlessly with existing SAP S/4HANA Cloud investments and simplifying application management across the SAP ecosystem, organizations can drive greater business value.

“SAP Build is strategic for Delaware, as we believe it is the future for our SAP developers. For our customers, it is the easiest way to achieve a clean core and accelerate innovation, boosting their businesses.” Tim Leys, SAP Platform Unit Lead, Delaware Consulting

Get Started Today

Customers asked for more flexibility and a simpler way to build and automate. We listened and took action to make it a reality. SAP Build is the gateway to faster, more efficient application development and automation for all SAP systems.

Learn more today:

Visit sap.com/build for more details

Register for the webinar to learn how to easily extend SAP S/4HANA with SAP Build

Bharat Sandhu is senior vice president and chief marketing officer for Business Technology Platform at SAP.