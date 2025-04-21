SAP Signavio Marks Third Consecutive Year as a Leader in Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Process Mining Platforms

SAP Signavio has once again been recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Process Mining Platforms, marking its third consecutive year of this prestigious acknowledgment.

In today’s dynamic business landscape, process mining is vital for gaining data-driven insights that boost efficiency, smarter decision-making, and business growth, and SAP Signavio maintains an ongoing dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction in the realm of process mining.

The Gartner Magic Quadrant research methodology highlights that “Leaders execute well against their current vision and are well positioned for tomorrow.” SAP Signavio has been recognized as a Leader among 16 vendors, evaluated based on ability to execute and completeness of vision.

“Our goal is to empower our customers to build transformation as an ongoing capability, rather than a one-off project,” said Dee Houchen, chief marketing officer for SAP Signavio. “As transformation never ends, our solutions help companies secure business success as they continuously adapt and analyze their operations, receive AI-assisted improvement recommendations, and monitor their business to establish continuous process optimization. Process mining is at the heart of this approach, and we feel being recognized as a Leader for the third consecutive year by Gartner reaffirms our unwavering commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, with value realization as our north star.”

The repeated recognition provides useful context regarding the state of the process mining market. As a vendor, there are several fundamental aspects that differentiate SAP Signavio solutions from others:

Customer value realization: With customer value realization as its primary strategic goal, SAP Signavio considers process mining a crucial component for successful process transformation.

SAP Signavio solutions offer AI innovations specific to the process world, fast-tracking and democratizing process mining for its customers. Value accelerators and best practices: Thousands of value accelerators and best practices are available to expedite benefit realization in both SAP and non-SAP environments.

The Gartner Magic Quadrant equips businesses with valuable insights to make informed decisions.

Lucas de Boer is Global Marketing program lead for SAP Signavio at SAP.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.