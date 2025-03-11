AI and SAP Signavio solutions: The evolution to an agile, sustainable, and resilient enterprise requires transformation

As a cornerstone of our Business Transformation Management portfolio, SAP Signavio solutions help empower companies to view transformation not as an isolated project, but as an ongoing capability. With SAP Signavio solutions, companies can constantly analyze, improve, and monitor their processes, therefore establishing continuous loops of value realization.

By harnessing the power of generative AI, the SAP Signavio portfolio is poised to help organizations drive efficiency, enhance the user experience, and reduce barriers to entry for expert disciplines such as process mining and modeling. At the same time, new generative AI and copilot capabilities enable organizations to further accelerate the time to accrue value while working to the best of their potential.

Through this intuitive and user-friendly approach, users across an organization can receive rapid insights and recommendations that can accelerate and inform decisions, with questions asked in natural language serving as a starting point.

Text to process

What if, when building your process models, you didn’t have to start from scratch? On March 3, 2025—following the integration to SAP’s co-pilot Joule; the release of the SAP Signavio solutions, AI-assisted process analyzer capability; the release of text to insights and text to widget features, which are available via a beta program; and the introduction of the SAP Signavio solutions, AI-assisted process recommender and performance indicators recommender—SAP Signavio released the process modeler, text to process capability.

The SAP Signavio solutions, AI-assisted process modeler, text to process capability can quickly transform textual descriptions into Business Process Model Notation (BPMN) diagrams—the standard language of process modeling. In other words, this new capability can simplify and expedite process modeling, helping customers accelerate the initial creation of process diagrams and potentially redefine the way companies document their processes.

Reduced process modeling time

Process modeling for an enterprise can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars annually when factoring in the time it takes to collect inputs, then create or update hundreds of process models.

By leveraging the SAP Signavio solutions, AI-assisted process modeler, text to process capability, the time taken in building models can be reduced significantly, helping to accelerate the initial phase of creation and allow users more time to fine-tune and perfect their models.

Support for non-technical users

By simply describing processes in plain language, non-technical users can also contribute to process modeling and improvement, as the process modeler, text to process capability can then translate these descriptions into technical process models.

This means organizations can quickly tailor and implement processes through text prompting, making process modeling ever more accessible and inclusive.

Enhanced collaboration

The AI-assisted capability can enhance collaboration by simplifying complex process descriptions and turning them into visual models. This helps improve cross-team collaboration by helping ensure a common understanding of what elements constitute a specific process model, reducing uncertainty and potential miscommunication.

The simplification of process descriptions and development of visual models also helps make model editing more flexible and responsive, which in turn helps ensure the continuous improvement of models, supported by the ability to save and refine them in SAP Signavio Process Manager.

AI for the world of process

The process modeler, text to process capability is the latest example of how SAP Business AI in SAP Signavio solutions is designed for the process world, helping everyday business users as well as process modelers and experts contribute to process analysis and improvement simply by using everyday language to interact with SAP Signavio solutions.

Lucas de Boer is global marketing program lead for SAP Signavio.