Five-Time Leader in Gartner Integration Platform-as-a-Service Magic Quadrant: Why Customers Trust SAP Integration Suite

SAP has been recognized as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) for the fifth consecutive time.

We believe this prestigious recognition is a testament to our continued innovation, robust capabilities, and customer-centric approach. In our opinion, it also reinforces SAP Integration Suite as a trusted solution for organizations seeking to standardize on a single integration technology for unifying business processes and applications across systems – SAP and non-SAP.

Recognition in iPaaS

The Gartner Magic Quadrant provides an overview of the technology vendors in the iPaaS market and positions them according to their Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. SAP is positioned as the highest in the Ability to Execute category.

As the key integration technology of SAP Business Suite, SAP Integration Suite empowers organizations to seamlessly and natively connect applications, APIs, events, business processes, and data across hybrid environments – within SAP and non-SAP ecosystems – without disruption. Its AI-assisted features, extensive library of proven and maintained cross line of business integrations, and user-friendly interface enables rapid and reliable integration.

Comprehensive integration, powered by AI

AI is transforming how business connect systems, automate workflows, and unlock real-time insights across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments. By embedding AI functionality directly into SAP Integration Suite, organizations can move beyond static connections to dynamic, self-optimizing ecosystems that adapt, learn, and evolve with the business.

For example, SAP last year introduced groundbreaking generative AI and machine learning capabilities that help business users and developers generate and automate integration workflows, detect API anomalies, and streamline data validation, transformation, and mapping. These capabilities boost developer efficiency, lower operational costs, and ensure data consistency and integrity across connected systems.

Our commitment to AI-driven innovation for integration is unwavering. At SAP Sapphire Orlando, we announced several exciting capabilities, including third-party adapters for non-SAP application connectivity, an AI adaptor that connects workflows with all large language models (SAP and non-SAP owned), and AI-powered API trends and predictions. These new features empower organizations to build more efficient and secure workflows, backed by FedRAMP certification, which ensures compliance for regulated industries. Looking ahead, we have a complete road map of cutting-edge AI features that will continue to be incorporated into SAP Integration Suite.

Pre-built integrations and industry accelerators

A key strength of SAP Integration Suite is its extensive library of over 10,500 pre-built integration artifacts and more than 250 third-party adapters available through SAP Business Accelerator Hub.

With access to pre-built integration flows, APIs, and connectors, organizations can quickly implement best-practice integrations tailored to their industry needs, reducing implementation effort and cost by up to a factor of 10. This content is regularly updated and fully maintained by SAP, ensuring customers always have access to the latest solutions.

Easy user experience and customer trust

Our commitment to customer success is reflected in high satisfaction ratings: 95 percent of customers recommend SAP Integration Suite on Gartner Peer Insights™. Its easy user experience is designed for all user personas, with integration specialists reporting the highest satisfaction scores. Another 78 percent percent customers surveyed on Gartner Peer Insights reported choosing SAP Integration Suite due to its product functionality and performance.

Endress+Hauser, for example, uses SAP Integration Suite to ensure its business is future proof. A global leader in measurement instrumentation, services, and solutions for industrial process engineering, Endress+Hauser helps more than 100,000 customers worldwide operate process applications and plants safely, reliably, efficiently, and sustainably. In an interview, Juergen Schrempp, director of Applications, said: “With SAP Integration Suite, we are well prepared for the future. Whatever will come — new business models, AI — we can react quickly and are flexible, and that counts in the end.”

Shimano Europe uses SAP Integration Suite to improve its customers’ experiences. Established in 1921, Shimano continues to supply captivating products that help promote cycling, fishing, and rowing cultures. In an interview, Fernanda Ribeiro, IT application architect, said: “To accelerate the go-to-market process, we provided an effective and efficient integration platform with SAP Integration Suite, a future-proof and scalable solution that improves our customers’ experiences.”

CONA Services LLC, a premium provider of IT services for the largest North American Coca-Cola bottlers, uses SAP Integration Suite to reduce the cost and complexity integration. Supporting multiple integration platforms was costly, requiring different skill sets for development and support, so CONA minimized integration costs and complexity by standardizing on SAP Integration Suite to connect multiple SAP solutions and third-party applications. Umesh Borikar, director of Middleware and Integration, said: “We consider the adoption of SAP Integration Suite on SAP BTP an important step in our digital transformation, helping us significantly reduce the cost and complexity of supporting multiple integrations.”

Looking ahead

We are very grateful for this fifth consecutive Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader recognition. Thank you to our customers, partners, and analyst community for the vote of confidence.

SAP Integration Suite continues to set the standard for enterprise integration with ongoing investments in AI, packaged content, and premium user experience. We are energized to deliver more innovations and will remain committed to ensuring SAP customers are well equipped to meet the demands of digital transformation — today and into the future.

To learn more:

Bharat Sandhu is chief marketing officer for SAP Business Technology Platform at SAP.

