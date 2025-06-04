The AI landscape is evolving at breakneck speed. Previously, AI systems were primarily assistive and reactive, offering recommendations or performing predefined tasks when asked. Now they are entering the era of agentic AI: systems that operate autonomously, adapt in real time, and collaborate like digital colleagues.

But as AI becomes more independent, new risks emerge. So, how can we navigate this next frontier responsibly? This is a question that we at SAP do not leave to chance.

Imagine you’re buying a car. You expect it to meet all safety standards, regardless of where the component parts are built or how the car is assembled. The process behind the scenes does not change your expectation of safety. The same goes for agentic AI.

Agentic AI systems are more than tools; they are intelligent agents that plan, learn from experience, self-correct, and collaborate. They’re capable of orchestrating complex processes, making decisions, and even engaging with other agents or humans to achieve a goal. However, with this leap forward comes a new layer of complexity and risk.

Core capabilities and risks of agentic AI

Agentic AI systems bring powerful capabilities like planning, reflection, and collaboration, enabling them to tackle complex tasks autonomously. They can map strategies, learn from mistakes, use external tools, and coordinate with humans and other agents.

However, each strength introduces risks. For example, flawed planning can cause inefficiencies, reflection may reinforce unethical behavior, tool usage can lead to instability when systems interact unpredictably, and unclear collaboration can result in miscommunication and compounded errors. Balancing these capabilities with proper safeguards is essential for safe, ethical deployment.

Managing autonomy: balancing freedom with control

One of the most pressing challenges with agentic AI is managing its autonomy. Left unchecked, these systems can veer off course, misinterpret context, or introduce subtle risks without immediate detection. To address this, organizations must strike a careful balance between freedom and control.

We have learned that oversight should be calibrated according to risk. High-stakes domains like healthcare or human resources demand robust human supervision, while low-risk, routine tasks can tolerate greater autonomy. Also, continuous monitoring is essential; agentic AI systems, like any complex technology, require regular checks to ensure quality, compliance, and reliability.

A key element of this oversight is maintaining a “human in the loop” approach, where human judgment is integrated into critical decision points, ensuring that automated actions remain aligned with human values and organizational intent.

This principle has been at the heart of SAP’s ethical AI approach from the beginning, reflecting our belief that AI should augment, not replace, human decision-making. To reinforce this, SAP has introduced mandatory ethics reviews for all agentic AI use cases, ensuring that each deployment is scrutinized for ethical implications and remains aligned with our responsible AI principles.

Building transparency and accountability

Transparency is not just a buzzword; it’s a foundational requirement for building trust in agentic AI. From the outset, during the design phase, it is crucial to classify AI systems based on the complexity and risk of the tasks they perform. This classification guides decisions about the necessary safeguards and ensures that mechanisms for human intervention are integrated from the beginning.

At runtime, transparency is maintained through explainability and traceability. Developers and end-users must be able to understand what the system is doing and why. Crucially, accountability must always rest with humans or legal entities, never with the AI itself.

Rethinking governance and regulation

Despite the emergence of agentic AI, there have been no new regulations specifically crafted for it. Existing laws and frameworks such as GDPR still apply and provide a solid foundation for governance. However, what has changed is the level of technical rigor required to remain compliant and ethically sound. Organizations must now adopt more robust processes. They need to analyze use cases with greater precision, apply risk-based controls that match the potential impact of the AI system, and ensure that ethical and legal standards are upheld through enhanced design practices and ongoing testing.

Designing with human values at the center

Agentic AI cannot be an excuse for lowered standards. At SAP, the stance is unequivocal: Even in autonomous systems, AI must meet the highest ethical benchmarks. This means embedding principles such as fairness, transparency, and human agency directly into the design.

Ultimately, all users should be equipped with the tools and understanding they need to supervise and, when necessary, intervene in the system’s behavior.

Building trust in a black-box world

Trust in AI doesn’t happen by default; it must be intentionally built and continually reinforced. One of the most effective ways to do this is by giving stakeholders the right amount of information. Too much detail can be overwhelming and counterproductive while too little fosters blind trust or fear of the unknown. The key lies in communicating clearly about the system’s capabilities, risks, limitations, and appropriate use. Empowering users to critically assess the AI’s behavior – and to know when to step in – is central to creating a safe, secure, and trusted AI environment.

Rethinking KPIs in the AI-augmented workplace

As agentic systems, like our Joule Agents, begin handling more tasks, human roles will naturally evolve. To keep up with this shift, organizations need to rethink how they define and measure success. This starts with investing in change management and upskilling programs that prepare employees to work effectively alongside AI. It also requires redefining productivity metrics, moving beyond task completion to focus on how well humans and AI agents collaborate. Success should be measured by how efficiently teams harness AI to unlock new levels of insight and innovation.

Building AI that builds trust

Agentic AI is not just another phase; it is a transformation. But like any transformative technology, success depends on how it’s built, governed, and used.

At its best, agentic AI amplifies human capabilities, accelerates innovation, and helps tackle challenges once considered too complex. But it also demands a new level of diligence, oversight, and ethical reflection.

The future is not just about building smarter agents; it’s about building responsible ones.

Walter Sun is senior vice president and head of AI at SAP.