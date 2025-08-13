To date, the SAP Business AI catalog on the SAP Discovery Center site (AI catalog) offers descriptions for more than 240 AI use cases, including Joule capabilities and Joule Agents, categorized by business area.

Further, the AI catalog offers detailed business benefits and estimated business value for customers, as well as helpful resources like step-by-step product documentation and demos.

AI catalog home page AI catalog feature page

“Since its launch 10 months ago, the AI catalog has been visited heavily by customers and partners,” explained Holger Neuert, chief product manager for the AI catalog. “Users spend a significant amount of time browsing the documented AI use cases, and return to the AI catalog on a regular basis researching AI features, Joule Agents, and [related] assets.”

SAP Business AI: Be more productive and faster across every team in your business Learn how

Showing customers the business value of AI

The AI catalog offers a great source of information as it combines solution details and potential business benefits.

SAP Customer Success manager Nick Pearce uses the AI catalog to access important documentation, value information, and pricing — in combination with the AI estimator — for customers.

“By providing fast access to potential business value statements, such as 70 percent faster job application processing with AI applicant screening, I can have value-based discussions with my SAP SuccessFactors customers about prioritizing where to start their AI journey,” Pearce shared.

“The AI catalog and estimator on SAP Discovery Center is a true game changer and the go-to resource for discovering SAP’s latest AI innovations across every industry and business function,” said Richard Grandpierre, head of SAP Business AI Product Management. “This powerful platform highlights business value and delivers transformative results at scale.”

Dr. Michael Glueck, global head of Value Advisory at SAP, explained that the value estimates used in the AI catalog are based on SAP’s industry expertise and are backed by benchmarking data and third-party research as well as early customer feedback on each AI use case.

“By looking at benefits in terms of both efficiency, direct impact, and effectiveness, indirect and causal-related impact, we provide a holistic view of the value a specific use case within SAP Business AI can deliver to our customers,” Glueck said.